Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi called RR official early morning from Brisbane 

In a hilarious incident, the 14-year-old Indian Vaibhav Suryavanshi dialed Rajasthan Royals ' Director of High Performance Zubin Bharucha from Brisbane at 5am IST on September 22. The conversation, as revealed by Bharucha to The Times of India, took a funny turn when Vaibhav came up with an urgent query about the stadium lights. He was seen showing the floodlights on four different poles, unlike the Indian Premier League's single-pole arrangement. Suryavanshi is part of India's Under-19 squad in Australia.

Communication barrier Details of early-morning conversation The conversation became more animated as Vaibhav dived in. He moved the camera toward the ground and asked, "Sir, can you see this light?" A confused Bharucha replied, "I have never been to Brisbane in my life, Vaibhav." It was only after some time that he realized what Suryavanshi was trying to show him. When Bharucha failed to understand the reason behind the early morning call, Vaibhav finally expressed his frustration by saying, "I can't see the ball while playing."

Clarification needed How Suryavanshi has fared Down Under As mentioned, Suryavanshi is in Australia for Youth ODIs and Tests. In three Youth ODIs between India U-19 and Australia U-19, he scored 38, 70, and 16 runs. With his exploits, India routed Australia 3-0 in Brisbane. The 1st Youth Test that followed saw Suryavanshi score an 86-ball 113, with India U-19 winning by an innings and 58 runs.

Information Massive record in Youth ODIs During the 50-over matches against Australia U-19, Suryavanshi set the record for most sixes in Youth ODIs. The 14-year-old left-handed batsman hit his 39th six, surpassing the previous record held by Unmukt Chand.