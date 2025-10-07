Listing South African batters with hundreds at Women's World Cup
What's the story
South Africa registered a convincing six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup. The match, held at Indore's Holkar Stadium, saw Tazmin Brits scoring a brilliant 101 as her side accomplished the 232-run target. This feat makes her the first woman cricketer to score five WODI tons in a calendar year. Here we look at the SA batters with hundreds in the Women's World Cup.
#3
Tazmin Brits - 101 versus New Zealand, 2025
SA's chase in the aforementioned game was led by Brits, who scored a brilliant 101 off just 89 balls (15 fours, 1 six). She was ably supported by Sune Luus, who remained unbeaten on 83. The duo put on a partnership of 159 runs for the second wicket that sealed the deal for their team. Their brilliance meant SA (234/4) crossed the line with 9.1 overs to spare.
#2
Marizanne Kapp - 102* vs Pakistan, 2013
Marizanne Kapp was brilliant against Pakistan in the 2013 Women's WC game in Cuttack, India. Batting first on a tricky surface, SA were down to 9/2 when Kapp arrived to bat. She went on to play a solid hand as SA posted 207/5 and later won by a massive 126 runs. Kapp returned unbeaten on 102 off 150 balls, a knock laced with 11 fours. She scripted an unbeaten 128-run stand for the sixth wicket with Dane van Niekerk (55*).
#1
Linda Olivier - 101* vs Ireland, 2000
Former opener Linda Olivier was the first South African with a Women's World Cup hundred. She tormented the Ireland bowlers in the 2000 Christchurch affair, where the Proteas were asked to accomplish a 178-run target. Olivier led the run chase with a fine 117-run opening partnership alongside Hanri Strydom (46). The former returned unbeaten on 101 off 117 balls as SA prevailed by nine wickets. Olivier hammered 10 fours that day.