Virat Kohli explains why he resigned as India's Test captain

Virat Kohli , India's most successful Test captain, has opened up about his decision to resign from the role in January 2022. The announcement came after India lost the away Test series against South Africa. Kohli had earlier stepped down as India's T20I captain and was removed as ODI skipper. During his seven-year tenure, he led India to 40 wins in 68 Tests.

Personal toll 'No one asked how I was doing' During the RCB Innovation Lab event on May 19, Kohli admitted that the demands of captaincy left him little time for himself. He said, "The reason you're given a leadership role is because people believe you can take on more and still manage it." "But towards the end of my captaincy tenure, I did look back and realise that no one had really asked me that question for almost nine years - 'How are you doing?'"

Leadership challenges My final months as captain were tough: Kohli Kohli's personal form suffered during his final months as captain, with India failing to win the Test series even after sealing the opener. He admitted that the pressures of captaincy had taken a toll on him. "I became the focal point of our batting unit and the focal point of leadership. I didn't realise how much of load both those things will present in my daily life, to be honest."

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Captaining India Kohli's journey as Team India Test captain Kohli became India's most successful Test captain, taking over the responsibility from MS Dhoni in 2014. Under Kohli, India reached new heights and performed at the highest level. Along with Ravi Shastri and the support staff, Kohli built a solid Indian side, which produced key results home and away. Kohli also scored heavily as a batter and scripted several records. He left a rich legacy behind.

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