Why Zaheer Khan can be successful as CSK's head coach
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently appointed former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan as their new head coach. The move comes as a major surprise, with many expecting a foreign coach to fill the vacant spot. The appointment marks a new era for the five-time champions, who earlier parted ways with Stephen Fleming. Here are the reasons why this decision could pay off for CSK.
#1
Coaching style can align with CSK's ideology
Zaheer has minimal formal head-coaching experience, but his stints with Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants (in different capacities) have given him valuable exposure to franchise cricket.
That relative inexperience could actually work in his favour at CSK.
Rather than being a hard taskmaster, Zaheer could bring a fresh approach and maintain a CSK-friendly environment where players are backed and are comfortable expressing themselves.
#2
Focus on player development
Zaheer brings decades of experience as one of India's finest fast bowlers. CSK will certainly benefit from that expertise, particularly their pace attack.
Zaheer has also worked with Khaleel Ahmed, who has been plagued with injuries of late. His careful management will be on Zaheer's radar.
His understanding of workload management will also be handy.
#3
Strong equation with MS Dhoni
Zaheer's appointment also comes as a strategic move, given his strong equation with MS Dhoni.
According to The Indian Express, he was Dhoni's first choice for the job.
The two have played together and shared a successful partnership for Team India.
If that communication translates to CSK, the pair could potentially work together seamlessly on key cricketing decisions.