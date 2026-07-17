Greaves, King included in WI squad for remaining NZ ODIs
What's the story
The West Indies cricket team has announced the inclusion of all-rounder Justin Greaves and top-order batsman Brandon King for the last two ODIs against New Zealand. The duo replaces injured players Roston Chase and John Campbell in the squad. Chase is still recovering from a finger injury sustained during a Test match against Sri Lanka in July, while Campbell has injured his left hamstring during an ODI match on Thursday.
Squad changes
Other updates in the West Indies squad
Greaves had missed the first three matches of this series due to a back injury.
Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer, who was earlier allowed to play in Major League Cricket for Seattle Orcas, has been recalled into the squad.
He has played only in the third ODI so far, scoring 26 runs.
Khary Pierre will return home after playing all three games in Guyana and taking four wickets at an average of 32.22.
Series update
WI trail 5-match ODI series 1-2
The West Indies team is currently trailing the five-match ODI series against New Zealand 1-2.
They had won the first match by seven wickets but lost the next two.
The final two matches of this series will be played on July 19 and 21 at Kensington Oval in Barbados.
NZ are a win away from sealing the series.
Information
WI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs vs NZ
West Indies squad for fourth and fifth ODIs vs New Zealand: Shai Hope (captain, wk), Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales.