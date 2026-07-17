Greaves, King included in WI squad for remaining NZ ODIs

Greaves had missed the first three matches of this series due to a back injury.

Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer, who was earlier allowed to play in Major League Cricket for Seattle Orcas, has been recalled into the squad.

He has played only in the third ODI so far, scoring 26 runs.

Khary Pierre will return home after playing all three games in Guyana and taking four wickets at an average of 32.22.