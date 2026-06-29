These West Indies pacers boast 300-plus Test wickets
What's the story
Kemar Roach, the veteran West Indies fast bowler, has become the fifth player from his country to claim 300 Test wickets. The milestone was achieved during West Indies's massive victory by an innings and 217 runs over Sri Lanka in the opening Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Roach claimed six wickets in the game, including a four-fer in the final innings. On this note, we list down the pacers with 300-plus Test wickets for West Indies.
#4
Kemar Roach - 300 wickets
Roach is now fourth on this elite list, having raced to 300 wickets from 89 Test matches (161 innings) at an average of 26.83. In the aforementioned game, the 37-year-old recorded his 15th four-fer in addition to owning 10 five-wicket hauls and one match haul of 10 scalps. His best innings figures read a fine 6/48.
#3
Malcolm Marshall - 376 wickets
One of the most feared fast bowlers in the history of the game, Malcolm Marshall is third on this elite list. The talisman ended his Test career with 376 wickets across 81 matches. His Test bowling average reads 20.94, the best of anyone who has taken 250 or more Test wickets. Marshall recorded 19 four-fers, 22 five-wicket hauls, and four match hauls of 10 wickets (BBI: 7/22).
#2
Curtly Ambrose - 405 wickets
Curtly Ambrose is one of the two West Indies bowlers to have crossed the 400-wicket mark in Test cricket. Ambrose bowled one stellar spell after another in a career that saw him scalp 405 wickets in 98 Tests at an outstanding average of 20.99. His tally includes 21 four-fers, 22 fifers, and three 10-wicket match hauls. His best figures read 8/45.
#1
Courtney Walsh - 519 wickets
Courtney Walsh, Ambrose's long-time partner in crime, was the first bowler to complete 500 Test wickets. The West Indian wicket-taking machine snapped up 519 wickets across 132 Test matches at an average of 24.44. Walsh recorded 32 four-fers, 22 fifers, and three 10-wicket match hauls. His best figures in an innings read 7/37.