Roach achieved the milestone in Antigua

These West Indies pacers boast 300-plus Test wickets

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:05 pm Jun 29, 202605:05 pm

What's the story

Kemar Roach, the veteran West Indies fast bowler, has become the fifth player from his country to claim 300 Test wickets. The milestone was achieved during West Indies's massive victory by an innings and 217 runs over Sri Lanka in the opening Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Roach claimed six wickets in the game, including a four-fer in the final innings. On this note, we list down the pacers with 300-plus Test wickets for West Indies.