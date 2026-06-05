2nd ODI preview: West Indies seek comeback against Sri Lanka
What's the story
The second ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka will be played Saturday at the Sabina Park. The match is crucial for the hosts as they look to bounce back from their defeat in the first game of the series. This is a day-night encounter, which means dew could play a role in the second half. Weather reports suggest rain may fall during the day but will clear up later on.
Performance analysis
WI need to address their batting issues
West Indies faced a tough challenge in the first ODI, with their middle order failing to tackle Sri Lanka's spinners. The team also lacked clarity in their batting approach, which was surprising considering they are known for their boundary-hitting skills in T20s. However, there were some positives from the first match like how they contained Pathum Nissanka and the importance of capitalizing on starts was emphasized to top-order batsmen.
Player spotlight
Chase and Chameera were impressive in the 1st match
Roston Chase was a standout performer in the first match, picking up two wickets and scoring 33 runs. His ability against spin will be crucial against Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. Dushmantha Chameera also impressed with his pace bowling, claiming four wickets for 67 runs. His ability to generate bounce from a good length will once again pose a challenge for West Indian openers.
Match preview
What to expect from the 2nd ODI?
Sri Lanka are likely to stick with their winning combinations. However, given Sri Lanka's strong seam-bowling attack and the reverse swing seen in the first game, Eshan Malinga could make his way into the XI. The Sabina Park surface offers some assistance for spinners and allows batters to hit through the line if they survive initial new-ball spell.
Probable XIs
Here are the probable XIs
WI probable XI: John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (captain & wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales. SL probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (captain & wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Milan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando/Eshan Malinga.
Information
A look at the H2H record
As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have met 68 times in ODIs. West Indies own 32 wins compared to Sri Lanka's 33. Interestingly, three matches have witnessed no results.
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Player focus: Here are the stats
Kusal Mendis is closing in on 5,000 ODI runs. He has amassed 4,962 runs from 155 matches at 35.69. In addition to six tons, he has smashed 36 fifties. Nissanka is one shy of 3,000 ODI runs. He has 2,999 runs from 78 matches at 41.08.