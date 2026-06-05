The match is crucial for the hosts (Image Source: X/@OfficialSLC)

2nd ODI preview: West Indies seek comeback against Sri Lanka

By Rajdeep Saha 10:38 pm Jun 05, 202610:38 pm

What's the story

The second ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka will be played Saturday at the Sabina Park. The match is crucial for the hosts as they look to bounce back from their defeat in the first game of the series. This is a day-night encounter, which means dew could play a role in the second half. Weather reports suggest rain may fall during the day but will clear up later on.