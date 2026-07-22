5th ODI: WI beat NZ to earn consolation win
What's the story
The West Indies cricket team clinched a hard-fought victory over New Zealand in the fifth ODI in Bridgetown. The win came by two wickets and was largely due to stellar performances from Sherfane Rutherford and Shimron Hetmyer. The duo's partnership helped the West Indies chase down a target of 269 runs set by New Zealand, with Hetmyer remaining unbeaten on 69 off 64 balls. Despite this loss, NZ have won the series 3-2.
Match details
New Zealand post a competitive total
New Zealand posted a challenging total of 268 for nine in their innings, the highest first-innings score of the five-match series.
Tom Latham top-scored with a solid 69 while Nick Kelly and Will Young contributed with scores of 64 and 56 respectively.
For West Indies, Alzarri Joseph and Vitel Lawes were the pick of the bowlers with two wickets each.
Initial struggle
West Indies's slow start and early wickets
The West Indies's chase started on a slow note, with Keacy Carty's 20 off 54 balls being the slowest innings of 20 or more by a West Indian in ODIs since Marlon Samuels's 25 off 65 against Pakistan in July 2013.
The spinners from New Zealand kept the batters tied to the crease, building pressure without any release.
Captain Shai Hope fell for 39 after trying to break free from the pressure created by Keacy Carty's slow scoring.
Stellar partnership
Rutherford and Hetmyer lead the fightback
Rutherford and Hetmyer led a stunning recovery for the West Indies, with their fifth-wicket partnership adding 95 runs in 90 balls.
The duo tackled the New Zealand spinners with confidence, bringing the required run rate down significantly.
However, Jacob Duffy's double strike in the 45th over gave New Zealand a glimmer of hope as he dismissed both Rutherford and Motie on consecutive deliveries.
Match conclusion
Hetmyer's heroics seal the win for West Indies
Despite the late wickets, Hetmyer stood firm and guided his team home.
He hit Duffy for two sixes in the final overs of the game, sealing a thrilling win for the West Indies.
This victory comes as a much-needed boost for the team as they look to secure their place in the 2027 World Cup.