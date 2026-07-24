West Indies vs Pakistan: Decoding their head-to-head record in Tests
What's the story
The West Indies are gearing up to host Pakistan in the opener of a two-match Test series. Brian Lara Stadium, located in southern Trinidad, will host its inaugural Test match, which gets underway on Saturday. While WI recently enjoyed a resounding 1-0 victory over Sri Lanka in their last Test series, Pakistan will operate under the renewed leadership of Babar Azam. Here we look at the head-to-head record between the two sides.
H2H
Pakistan have slight edge
As per Cricinfo, the two teams have been involved in 56 Test matches so far.
While 19 games have gone in Pakistan's favor, West Indies have prevailed 22 times.
The remaining 15 matches have ended in a draw.
The last Test series between these two sides, which was hosted by Pakistan in early 2025, ended in a 1-1 draw.
Caribbean soil
Pakistan's record in West Indies
Coming to their battles on Caribbean soil, West Indies have won 13 of their 28 Test matches against Pakistan.
The latter has eight wins in this regard, as seven games have ended in a draw.
Pakistan's only Test series triumph against West Indies in away conditions came in 2017.
Each of WI's last three home series against Pakistan, besides the 2017 affair, ended in draws.
Recent record
What does the recent record state?
The recent encounters between Pakistan and West Indies have been closely contested, with no team holding an edge.
Both sides have prevailed four times each in their last eight outings.
Pakistan and West Indies were last involved in a drawn game back in 2006.