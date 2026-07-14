Will Andy Flower leave RCB for England's Test coach role?
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower is one of the early favorites to take over as England's Test team head coach. However, Dinesh Karthik, a former Indian cricketer and close associate of Flower during RCB's IPL 2026 title-winning campaign, believes that the Zimbabwean's busy coaching schedule will make it difficult for him to switch teams. England have been on a hunt for the role after parting ways with Brendon McCullum.
Schedule concerns
Karthik weighs in on Flower's potential England coaching stint
Mentioning Flower, Karthik said on Sky Sports, "In all seriousness, I think he'll be a great candidate."
However, he added that he would be surprised if Flower took the job given England's current situation and his own busy schedule.
The former Indian cricketer also questioned whether England could realistically accommodate Flower's existing commitments with the IPL overlapping the international calendar.
Contract complications
Logistics and scheduling concerns for Flower
Karthik said, "With Andy Flower, with an already pre-signed contract with RCB, which would mean that he would miss parts of all those (Tests)."
He questioned if it would be acceptable for England to prepare for the Ashes without a coach for one or two Test matches.
Despite Karthik's confidence in Flower's abilities as one of the best coaches globally, he doubted if logistics would allow him to take up this role.
Recruitment process
ECB yet to approach any candidate
Richard Gould, the ECB chief executive, has confirmed that no formal approach has been made to any candidate yet. He said the board will start the recruitment process in the coming weeks.
Despite their willingness to appoint a coach who continues working in franchise cricket if it meant getting the best person for the job, Karthik believes balancing the England Test team and long-term IPL commitment with RCB would be extremely difficult.
Information
What next for England?
With McCullum's departure and Ben Stokes's retirement, the England Test team is without a head coach and a captain. Harry Brook is the likely candidate to replace Stokes, but his appointment could depend on who takes over as head coach. England's next series is against Pakistan, starting August 19.