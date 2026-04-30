IPL: Will BCCI take action over Riyan Parag's vaping incident?

Riyan Parag , the Rajasthan Royals captain, was caught on camera vaping during their match against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) . The incident, which took place in the team's dressing room, has drawn widespread criticism on social media and could result in an action from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Here are further details.

Legal implications Legal implications of Parag's act The act of vaping is against the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA) 2019, which prohibits the production, sale, and distribution of e-cigarettes in India. The law prescribes a punishment of up to one year in prison and/or a fine of up to ₹1 lakh for first-time offenders. Parag's act could thus have legal ramifications beyond just disciplinary action from the BCCI.

Possible repercussions BCCI to take action against Parag As reported by The Indian Express, the BCCI will seek an explanation from Parag for his careless act in front of the cameras. According to an IPL source, "A lot of players consume e-cigarettes but they don't do it in the dressing room. It is too risky and careless to be doing that with so many cameras around." However, no official from the Royals has commented on the matter yet.

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Past incidents Rajasthan Royals' season of controversies This isn't the first time Rajasthan Royals have faced a controversy this season. Earlier, team manager Romi Bhinder was fined ₹1 lakh for violating PMOA protocol after he was caught using his phone in the dugout. The latest incident of Parag vaping in the dressing room has further raised questions about player conduct and adherence to rules within IPL teams.

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