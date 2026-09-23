1st ODI: Will Jacks scripts history with fifer versus SL

Jacks finished his spell with 5/22 in seven overs.

As per Cricinfo, these are the best figures by an England bowler in home ODIs.

He went past Adil Rashid, who claimed 5/27 versus Ireland in the 2017 Bristol affair.

Overall, Jacks became the fifth England spinner with an ODI five-wicket haul at home.

The spinner has now raced to 15 wickets across 27 ODIs at an economy of 6.01.

This was also his maiden fifer in List A cricket.