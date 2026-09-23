1st ODI: Will Jacks scripts history with fifer versus SL
What's the story
Will Jacks's all-round brilliance led England to a convincing 89-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first ODI. He took a career-best 5/22 and scored an unbeaten 46, helping his team post 265 all out in Chester-le-Street. In response, Sri Lanka struggled and were bowled out for 176 in just 37 overs. Notably, Jacks recorded the best innings figures by an England bowler in home ODIs.
Match details
A vital hand from Jacks
England's innings was anchored by Brook, who scored a solid 67 off 69 balls.
Batting at six, Jacks contributed with an unbeaten 46 off 47 balls with the help of five boundaries.
Despite a slow pitch making stroke-play difficult, England's last five wickets added another 69 runs after initially looking like they could cross the 300-run mark.
Bowling impact
Sri Lanka falter in run-chase
In response, the Lankans lost wickets at regular intervals with Jacks making several key strikes.
He opened his account by trapping SL captain Kusal Mendis, who scored 42 off 60 balls.
The former then sent back Charith Asalanka for just one.
Dunith Wellalage also scored a quick-fire 45 off 36 balls but fell victim to Jacks, who took three wickets in one over to end the game.
Stats
Best figures by an England bowler in an ODI
Jacks finished his spell with 5/22 in seven overs.
As per Cricinfo, these are the best figures by an England bowler in home ODIs.
He went past Adil Rashid, who claimed 5/27 versus Ireland in the 2017 Bristol affair.
Overall, Jacks became the fifth England spinner with an ODI five-wicket haul at home.
The spinner has now raced to 15 wickets across 27 ODIs at an economy of 6.01.
This was also his maiden fifer in List A cricket.
Information
725 runs with the bat
With the bat, Jacks has raced to 725 ODI runs at an average of 34.52 and a strike rate of 101.68. This includes four half-centuries. The all-rounder is expected to be integral to England's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.