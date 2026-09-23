1st ODI: Brook, Jacks shine as England beat Sri Lanka
What's the story
After sweeping the T20I leg, England started their three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka on a high note, winning the first match by 89 runs at Riverside Stadium in Chester-le-Street. While Harry Brook led from the front with a half-century, Will Jacks's five-wicket haul was instrumental in the victory. England posted 265 on a challenging track before bowling out Sri Lanka for 176.
1st innings
England's strong total on slow surface
Electing to bat, England lost Tom Banton early but scored 64/1 in the first 10 overs. Ben Duckett and Joe Root added 51 runs to bolster the hosts.
However, Sri Lanka fought back with regular wickets, reducing England to 135/3 in 22.3 overs.
Although Brook scored a quickfire half-century, debutant Sachindu Colombage triggered England's collapse (211/7).
Jacks remained unbeaten on 46 (47) as England perished for 265 in the final over.
Chase
Sri Lanka falter in chase, lose by 89 runs
Sri Lanka had a steady start, reaching 40/1 in 10 overs. While Kusal Mendis held one end, the required rate kept soaring.
A concerted bowling effort reduced the Lankans to 100/5 in 23.4 overs.
Despite Wellalage's counter-attack with a quickfire 45 off just 36 balls, Sri Lanka crumbled under pressure and were bowled out for a mere 176 in 36.6 overs.
Will Jacks took five wickets (5/22).
Knock
Brook shines against SL
In the 32nd over, Brook was dismissed by Dushmantha Chameera after scoring 67 off 69 balls (7 fours).
Scoring his seventh half-century, the English skipper now has 1,452 runs at an average of 38.21. He also has three tons and a strike rate of 104.76.
This was Brook's second 50-plus score against the Lankans in ODIs, including a ton.
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Run across formats
Brook has been in sublime form across formats for England. He scored 91, 15, 34, and 75 in the three-match Test series against Pakistan. In the recently concluded Sri Lanka T20I series, Brook scored 114*, 23, and 33.
Landmark
Root unlocks this achievement
Joe Root also scored a fine 44 off 52 balls (5 fours).
According to Cricinfo, this was the first time in seven ODI innings this year that Root didn't score over 50 runs.
With this, Root became the highest run-scorer in ODIs played in England, breaking Eoin Morgan's record.
This also marked Root's 100th ODI appearance on English soil, as per Cricinfo.
Performance
Jacks's all-round show
Will Jacks was the Player of the Match after scoring 46*(47) and taking 5/22.
According to Cricbuzz, he became the fourth player to take a fifer and post a 40-plus score in an ODI for England.
Jacks also recorded the best returns by an England spinner in ODIs. This was also his maiden five-wicket haul in List A cricket.
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Debutant Sachindu Colombage takes three wickets
Earlier, debutant Sachindu Colombage took three wickets in his first international outing. The wrist-spinner dismissed star batters Root and Jos Buttler, concluding his spell with 3/44 in 10 overs. Asitha Fernando also took three wickets.