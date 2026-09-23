1st ODI: Brook, Jacks shine as England beat Sri Lanka

Electing to bat, England lost Tom Banton early but scored 64/1 in the first 10 overs. Ben Duckett and Joe Root added 51 runs to bolster the hosts.

However, Sri Lanka fought back with regular wickets, reducing England to 135/3 in 22.3 overs.

Although Brook scored a quickfire half-century, debutant Sachindu Colombage triggered England's collapse (211/7).

Jacks remained unbeaten on 46 (47) as England perished for 265 in the final over.