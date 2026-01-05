Will Joe Root return to play Down Under in 2029?

England's all-time leading run-scorer in Test cricket, Joe Root has expressed his desire to be part of the next Ashes series in Australia, scheduled for 2029/30. The cricketing veteran will be nearly 39 years old by then. Root, who recently scored his 41st century during the fifth and final Ashes 2025/26 Test at Sydney Cricket Ground, is yet to win an Ashes series on Australian soil.

Plans 'Will try and look at his opportunity' Root, featuring in his 163rd Test, said he would love to be part of the next Ashes series Down Under. "If one thing I always try and look at is opportunity," he said after Day 2 in Sydney. "I don't know how many opportunities I'm going to get to come back to Australia." His recent century took his tally of Test runs to 13,937. He is only behind the great Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs).

Ashes history Root's Ashes journey in Australia Root has won the Ashes twice at home but witnessed England's poor record in Australia. On his last three tours to the country, England lost 5-0 (2013/14), 4-0 (2017/18), and 4-0 (2021/22). He captained during the two 4-0 defeats. However, England broke the deadlock with a historic win at Melbourne Cricket Ground. This was Root's first Test win in Australia.

Century Maiden Test century in Australia Earlier in the ongoing series, Root scored his maiden Test hundred in Australia. During the second Test at The Gabba (Brisbane), a day-night affair, the English batter hammered an unbeaten 138. No other England batter has scored a century in the series so far. Root joined Travis Head and Alex Carey on the list of centurions in the Ashes 2025/26.