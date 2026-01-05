Will Joe Root return to play Down Under in 2029?
What's the story
England's all-time leading run-scorer in Test cricket, Joe Root has expressed his desire to be part of the next Ashes series in Australia, scheduled for 2029/30. The cricketing veteran will be nearly 39 years old by then. Root, who recently scored his 41st century during the fifth and final Ashes 2025/26 Test at Sydney Cricket Ground, is yet to win an Ashes series on Australian soil.
Plans
'Will try and look at his opportunity'
Root, featuring in his 163rd Test, said he would love to be part of the next Ashes series Down Under. "If one thing I always try and look at is opportunity," he said after Day 2 in Sydney. "I don't know how many opportunities I'm going to get to come back to Australia." His recent century took his tally of Test runs to 13,937. He is only behind the great Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs).
Ashes history
Root's Ashes journey in Australia
Root has won the Ashes twice at home but witnessed England's poor record in Australia. On his last three tours to the country, England lost 5-0 (2013/14), 4-0 (2017/18), and 4-0 (2021/22). He captained during the two 4-0 defeats. However, England broke the deadlock with a historic win at Melbourne Cricket Ground. This was Root's first Test win in Australia.
Century
Maiden Test century in Australia
Earlier in the ongoing series, Root scored his maiden Test hundred in Australia. During the second Test at The Gabba (Brisbane), a day-night affair, the English batter hammered an unbeaten 138. No other England batter has scored a century in the series so far. Root joined Travis Head and Alex Carey on the list of centurions in the Ashes 2025/26.
Record
Root slams record-breaking ton in Sydney
On Day 2 of the SCG Test, Root equaled Australian legend Ricky Ponting's record of 41 Test centuries. Root, who took 146 balls to complete his century, played a 160-run knock before being dismissed by Michael Neser. England posted 384 batting first. The former now has 17 scores of 150 or more in Test cricket. Only Tendulkar (20), West Indies' Brian Lara (19), Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (19), and Australia's Don Bradman (18) are ahead of him.