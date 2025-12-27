England end this streak in Australia with MCG Test triumph 

England have ended their 18-match winless streak in Australia with a four-wicket victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 27, 2025. The historic win came on the second day of the fourth Test, denying Australia a whitewash in the ongoing Ashes series. Notably, England's last Test victory on Australian soil was in 2011 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. They have broken an unwanted streak with their win in Melbourne.

Player performances England's key players in the victory The win was a result of stellar performances from players like Josh Tongue, who took a five-wicket haul in Australia's first innings, and Brydon Carse, who claimed four wickets in the third innings. Batters Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell also contributed significantly with scores of 41 and 40, respectively, in the second and fourth innings, respectively. The English team put up a strong fight despite losing each of the first three Tests of the ongoing series.

Streak England finally break the unwanted streak England last won a Test Down Under in January 2011, in Sydney. They then went through an 18-Test winless streak in Australia before clinching the Boxing Day Test on Saturday, as per Cricbuzz. New Zealand are the only team with a streak this long in Australia without a win. Notably, this is the maiden Test win in Australia for many England stalwarts like Joe Root and Stokes.