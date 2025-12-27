England end this streak in Australia with MCG Test triumph
What's the story
England have ended their 18-match winless streak in Australia with a four-wicket victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 27, 2025. The historic win came on the second day of the fourth Test, denying Australia a whitewash in the ongoing Ashes series. Notably, England's last Test victory on Australian soil was in 2011 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. They have broken an unwanted streak with their win in Melbourne.
Player performances
England's key players in the victory
The win was a result of stellar performances from players like Josh Tongue, who took a five-wicket haul in Australia's first innings, and Brydon Carse, who claimed four wickets in the third innings. Batters Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell also contributed significantly with scores of 41 and 40, respectively, in the second and fourth innings, respectively. The English team put up a strong fight despite losing each of the first three Tests of the ongoing series.
Streak
England finally break the unwanted streak
England last won a Test Down Under in January 2011, in Sydney. They then went through an 18-Test winless streak in Australia before clinching the Boxing Day Test on Saturday, as per Cricbuzz. New Zealand are the only team with a streak this long in Australia without a win. Notably, this is the maiden Test win in Australia for many England stalwarts like Joe Root and Stokes.
DYK
MCG Test ended two days
MCG marked the seventh Test in Ashes history to end within a couple of days. This is also the fourth-shortest completed Test in Ashes history (852 balls). A total of 572 runs were scored across four innings in the match. This is the third-highest match-aggregate without an individual 50-plus score. Meanwhile, England chased down the 175-run target with a run rate of 5.5. This is the second-highest run-rate in successful 150-plus chases in the Ashes.