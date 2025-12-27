Brydon Carse claims his second four-fer in Ashes 2025-26: Stats 

Australia 's second innings in the ongoing fourth Ashes Test came to a swift end at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. The home side was bowled out for just 132 runs, setting England a target of 175 runs to secure victory. The last four Australian wickets fell for just 13 runs after lunch, with Brydon Carse leading the English bowling effort. The pacer claimed a four-wicket haul, his second of the ongoing series. Here are his stats.

Bowling brilliance Carse and Stokes shine in England's bowling attack Carse was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 4 wickets for 34 runs. He dismissed opener Travis Head for 46 and wicketkeeper Alex Carey for just four runs. He then trapped Aussie pacers Michael Neser and Mitchell Starc for ducks to finish his spell on a high. England skipper Ben Stokes also made a significant contribution with the ball, taking three wickets.

Early downfall Australia's collapse in the morning session Australia's batting lineup crumbled in the morning session, with Carse and Josh Tongue (who took 5-45 in the first innings) claiming two wickets each. Tongue dismissed number three Marnus Labuschagne for eight runs and number five Usman Khawaja for a duck with a miscued pull-shot to fine leg. This sudden collapse contributed to Australia's low second-innings total.

Spell Carse races to 19 wickets in the series Carse took a total of five wickets in the game as his figures read 1/42 and 4/34. Playing his maiden Ashes series, the pacer has claimed 19 wickets at 25.57 (4W: 2). Carse has overall raced to 55 wickets from 13 Tests at an average of 28.54, as per ESPNcricinfo. His tally includes four four-fers, one fifer, and a match 10-fer. 46 of his scalps have come in away Tests at 22.21.

Stokes Three wickets for Stokes as well Stokes also bowled a fine third-innings spell, claiming 3/24 from just 7.3 overs. The English skipper has taken his series tally to 13 wickets at 21.69. Overall, he now owns 54 wickets from 28 Ashes Tests at 34.79. Across 119 Test matches, Stokes has overall managed 243 wickets at an average of 31.11. Three of his six Test fifers have come in the Ashes.