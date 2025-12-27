T20 WC: Is Kagiso Rabada's fitness a concern for SA? 

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is racing against time to recover from a rib injury ahead of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, which will be played from February 7. He missed the opening match of MI Cape Town's SA20 campaign against Durban Super Giants on December 26 and will also miss their second game. Captain Rashid Khan expressed hope that Rabada would be fit for their third match on December 31.

Selection pressure Rabada's fitness crucial for T20 World Cup selection Rabada's fitness is critical for his inclusion in South Africa's 15-player squad for the T20 World Cup, which will be announced on January 2. If fit, Rabada is likely to lead South Africa's bowling attack. However, concerns over his fitness could lead to a repeat of the 2019 ODI World Cup scenario, where an injured Dale Steyn was selected but had to be replaced without playing a game.

Injury timeline Rabada's recent cricketing activity and injury history Rabada hasn't played any cricket since October when he was part of South Africa's Rawalpindi Test victory against Pakistan. He was rested from the subsequent white-ball series and was named in South Africa's Test squad for India but missed out on the first match due to a rib injury. Rabada also missed the second Test in India and was later excluded from the white-ball leg of the tour. Notably, he owns 77 T20I wickets at 27.15 (ER: 8.42).