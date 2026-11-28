Nathan Lyon contemplating future after Test squad omission: Details
What's the story
Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon is contemplating his future in cricket after being dropped from the Test squad for the series against New Zealand, as per Cricinfo. The decision has been met with disappointment, especially after chair of selectors George Bailey's admission of a difficult conversation with Lyon, where they discussed what lies ahead in his career. Here are further details.
Selector's perspective
Hope it's not the end for him: George Bailey
Bailey has hinted that Lyon could be included in the upcoming tour of India if he decides to continue his career.
"We hope it's not the end for him," Bailey said.
He emphasized that Lyon's experience and skill set would be valuable on a challenging tour like India, especially with five Tests scheduled there.
"We see a path and I think he can still have enormous value when you project forward to India, on a tour like that with his experience and his skill set for there."
Changing dynamics
First time Lyon has been left out since debut series
This is the first time since his debut series in 2011 that Lyon has not been included in a Test squad.
However, his position in the playing XI has been under threat since mid-2025.
He was left out for the day-night Test in Jamaica and during the Ashes at Gabba, decisions that left him visibly upset.
Meanwhile, Corey Rocchiccioli, a 29-year-old off-spinner from Western Australia, has been prefered ahead of Lyon for the NZ series.
Performance review
Lyon's performance since return from injury
Since returning from a severe hamstring injury in Adelaide last season, Lyon has taken 10 wickets at an average of 41.20.
Overall, he has taken 577 wickets in 145 Tests - the second-most for an off-spinner.
However, he has been outperformed by other spinners like Mehidy Hasan in Darwin, Simon Harmer in Cape Town, and Mitchell Swepson last week in a Sheffield Shield match at the SCG.
Bailey admitted that Lyon hasn't had the desired impact over his last few games.
Future plans
Take your time, don't rush into a decision, says Bailey
While Bailey confirmed that the India tour is very much on Lyon's radar, he clarified that their recent conversations didn't go into much detail.
If Lyon were to skip the game, he would have no more domestic cricket before the India tour as the season shifts to BBL.
Bailey said they wanted him to take some time and not rush into any decision after this news.