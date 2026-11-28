Bailey has hinted that Lyon could be included in the upcoming tour of India if he decides to continue his career.

"We hope it's not the end for him," Bailey said.

He emphasized that Lyon's experience and skill set would be valuable on a challenging tour like India, especially with five Tests scheduled there.

"We see a path and I think he can still have enormous value when you project forward to India, on a tour like that with his experience and his skill set for there."