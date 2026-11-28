Lyon dropped as Australia name squad for NZ Test series
What's the story
Team Australia has announced a 13-member squad for the upcoming four-Test series against New Zealand. The team features first-time Test call-ups in Jack Clayton and Corey Rocchiccioli. Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon has been left out of the squad, which will be led by Pat Cummins. The series is set to begin on December 9 in Perth.
Player profile
Who is Jack Clayton?
Clayton, a 27-year-old left-handed batter from Queensland, has an impressive first-class cricket record of 2,732 runs at an average of 40.17.
He has scored seven centuries and 16 fifties in his career so far.
In the current Sheffield Shield season, Clayton has scored 449 runs in nine innings at an average of 74.83 with one century and four half-centuries to his name.
Spin specialist
What about Corey Rocchiccioli?
Rocchiccioli, a 29-year-old off-spinner from Western Australia, has been rewarded for his consistent performances in domestic cricket and for Australia A.
He has taken 18 wickets at an average of 33.88 in the Sheffield Shield this season.
Overall, Rocchiccioli has claimed 205 wickets in 59 first-class matches with six five-wicket hauls to his name.
Selection controversy
Lyon dropped after poor show in Tests
Lyon's exclusion from the squad has sparked a debate, with many believing it was a selection decision based on recent performances.
The veteran off-spinner has been Australia's first-choice spinner since the 2013 Ashes and has taken 577 wickets in 145 Tests.
However, he managed just six wickets at an average of 43.66 in two Tests during Australia's recent series defeat to South Africa.
Selector's insight
George Bailey on Lyon's exclusion
George Bailey, Australia's chair of selectors, acknowledged that Lyon hasn't had the impact they would like with the ball in recent matches.
"Nathan has not quite had the impact we would like with the ball in recent matches," Bailey said.
However, he also stressed that the veteran's extraordinary record, experience, knowledge, and skill can still be valuable to their future plans.
The squad also sees several changes from Australia's group for the third Test against South Africa.
Information
Australia's squad for NZ Test series
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Jack Clayton, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Corey Rocchiccioli, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.