Will Washington Sundar feature in Sri Lanka Tests? Details here
What's the story
The Indian men's senior selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is likely to announce the squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka this week. The two-match series will begin on August 15 in Galle. According to a Times of India report, informal discussions were held during India's white-ball tour of England, but a formal meeting is yet to be convened.
Injury impact
Sundar's injury has delayed the squad announcement
The squad announcement has been delayed due to Washington Sundar's injury during the three-match ODI series.
The all-rounder missed the decider at Lord's and is likely to check into the BCCI Centre of Excellence for fitness clearance.
An official update from BCCI confirmed a right hamstring injury, which subsided after reaching London. He was advised scans that were later sent to specialists for assessment.
Even if it is just a pull or a Grade 1 injury, Sundar could take at least two weeks to regain complete match fitness.
Fitness recovery
India likely to leave for SL on August 4
India will likely leave for Sri Lanka as early as August 4. They will also play a four-day warm-up game before the Galle Test.
The squad that played the one-off Test against Afghanistan last month is likely to change. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to return.
However, Sundar's injury could make way for off-spinner Saransh Jain or Harsh Dubey.
Manav Suthar and Kuldeep Yadav are likely to retain their positions.
Squad alterations
Injuries in England
India were plagued by injuries on the England tour, where they lost both the T20I and ODI series.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya suffered a quadriceps strain while undergoing rehab for a back injury at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.
His immediate replacement, Nitish Kumar Reddy, was also ruled out after suffering from a quadriceps injury.
To make matters worse, Harshit Rana and Sundar both sustained hamstring injuries during the tour.
The biggest blow for India ahead of the decider at Lord's was Jasprit Bumrah's unavailability.