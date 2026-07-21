Will Washington Sundar feature in Sri Lanka Tests? Details here

The squad announcement has been delayed due to Washington Sundar's injury during the three-match ODI series.

The all-rounder missed the decider at Lord's and is likely to check into the BCCI Centre of Excellence for fitness clearance.

An official update from BCCI confirmed a right hamstring injury, which subsided after reaching London. He was advised scans that were later sent to specialists for assessment.

Even if it is just a pull or a Grade 1 injury, Sundar could take at least two weeks to regain complete match fitness.