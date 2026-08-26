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US Open: Venus, Serena Williams receive wildcard entry in doubles
Tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams have been granted a wildcard entry into the women's doubles at the 2026 US Open (Image Source: X/@Wimbledon)

US Open: Venus, Serena Williams receive wildcard entry in doubles

By Rajdeep Saha
Aug 26, 2026
08:51 pm
What's the story

Tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams have been granted a wildcard entry into the women's doubles at the 2026 US Open. The announcement was made by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) on Wednesday. This will be their first Grand Slam appearance as a pair in four years, with their last outing being at the 2022 US Open. The Williams sisters will start their tournament on either September 3 or 4.

Past performances

Stellar record at US Open

The Williams sisters have a stellar record in women's doubles at the US Open, having won the title twice, in 1999 and 2009.

They also have a total of 14 major doubles titles to their name, with their last victory coming at Wimbledon in 2016.

However, they had to withdraw from the 2026 Wimbledon Championships due to Serena's knee injury during her singles match.

Comeback journey

Return to competitive tennis

Serena, who will turn 45 in September, made her return to competitive tennis in doubles at the Queen's Club Championships in June.

She was also given a wildcard entry into the Wimbledon women's singles tournament.

However, she lost to Australia's Maya Joint and sustained a knee injury that forced her out of the women's doubles event where she was supposed to partner with Venus.

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Match history

Recent matches of the sisters

Venus, 46, has been playing singles and doubles sporadically on the WTA Tour in recent years.

The sisters last played together at the Cincinnati Open in August, where they lost in three sets to Marta Kostyuk and Peyton Stearns.

Serena also competed in the US Open mixed doubles event with Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday but lost in the quarter-finals after winning their opening match.

Meanwhile, Venus has also been given a wildcard entry for the singles event, which starts on Sunday.

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