US Open: Venus, Serena Williams receive wildcard entry in doubles
What's the story
Tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams have been granted a wildcard entry into the women's doubles at the 2026 US Open. The announcement was made by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) on Wednesday. This will be their first Grand Slam appearance as a pair in four years, with their last outing being at the 2022 US Open. The Williams sisters will start their tournament on either September 3 or 4.
Past performances
Stellar record at US Open
The Williams sisters have a stellar record in women's doubles at the US Open, having won the title twice, in 1999 and 2009.
They also have a total of 14 major doubles titles to their name, with their last victory coming at Wimbledon in 2016.
However, they had to withdraw from the 2026 Wimbledon Championships due to Serena's knee injury during her singles match.
Comeback journey
Return to competitive tennis
Serena, who will turn 45 in September, made her return to competitive tennis in doubles at the Queen's Club Championships in June.
She was also given a wildcard entry into the Wimbledon women's singles tournament.
However, she lost to Australia's Maya Joint and sustained a knee injury that forced her out of the women's doubles event where she was supposed to partner with Venus.
Match history
Recent matches of the sisters
Venus, 46, has been playing singles and doubles sporadically on the WTA Tour in recent years.
The sisters last played together at the Cincinnati Open in August, where they lost in three sets to Marta Kostyuk and Peyton Stearns.
Serena also competed in the US Open mixed doubles event with Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday but lost in the quarter-finals after winning their opening match.
Meanwhile, Venus has also been given a wildcard entry for the singles event, which starts on Sunday.
Twitter Post
Back!
The sister duo is BACK!— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2026
Serena and Venus Williams have received a wild card into the 2026 US Open Women's Doubles Championship. pic.twitter.com/YD9traRQ8d