Wimbledon 2026, Coco Gauff advances to 3rd round: Key stats

Numbers

A look at Gauff's Grand Slam numbers

For the 5th time, Gauff has made it to the 3rd round or beyond at Wimbledon after 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2024. Gauff is now 13-6 at Wimbledon in terms of win-loss record. Overall at Grand Slams, Gauff has raced to an 82-25 win-loss record. Gauff is a two-time Grand Slam winner and is seeking her third title, including a maiden one at Wimbledon.