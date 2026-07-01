Wimbledon 2026, Coco Gauff advances to 3rd round: Key stats
What's the story
Women's singles tennis star, Coco Gauff, has advanced to the 3rd round of 2026 Wimbledon on Wednesday. Gauff, who is seeded 7th, had to work hard for her victory on Court 1. She defeated Solana Sierra in three sets. Gauff won the contest 6-3, 3-6, 7-6. Earlier in the opening round, Gauff enjoyed a solid 6-2, 6-1 win over Tamara Korpatsch. Here's more.
Information
Here are the match stats
Gauff fired 10 aces with Sierra managing none. In terms of double faults, Sierra committed 9 with Gauff committing five. Gauff converted 3/9 break points. Sierra clocked 22 winners compared to Gauff's 20. In terms of unforced errors, Sierra made 45 compared to Gauff's 25.
Numbers
A look at Gauff's Grand Slam numbers
For the 5th time, Gauff has made it to the 3rd round or beyond at Wimbledon after 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2024. Gauff is now 13-6 at Wimbledon in terms of win-loss record. Overall at Grand Slams, Gauff has raced to an 82-25 win-loss record. Gauff is a two-time Grand Slam winner and is seeking her third title, including a maiden one at Wimbledon.