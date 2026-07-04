Elise Mertens stuns Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon 2026: Key stats
What's the story
Elise Mertens humbled second seed Elena Rybakina in the 3rd round of 2026 Wimbledon on Saturday. After edging past Rybakina 7-6 in the opening set, Mertens picked up a 6-1 win in the 2nd on Court 1. With this win, Mertens has moved to the Round of 16. She had earlier overcome Laura Siegemund in the opening match before downing Maria Timofeeva. Here's more.
Information
2nd win for Mertens against Rybakina
Mertens has managed just her 2nd win over Rybakina on the WTA Tour. Mertens and Rybakina have met 9 times with the latter owning a 7-2 win-loss record. Before this match, Rybakina had beaten Mertens in the R16 at Australian Open this season.
Numbers
Mertens gets to 82-37 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Mertens has reached the 4th round at Wimbledon for the 4th time in her career. She now owns an 18-8 win-loss record at Wimbledon in women's singles. Overall at Grand Slams, Mertens is now 82-37 in terms of win-loss record. She is chasing her maiden Grand Slam title. Notably, Mertens is a doubles specialist. She is a six-time Slam winner in women's doubles.