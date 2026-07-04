Elise Mertens stuns Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon 2026: Key stats

Numbers

Mertens gets to 82-37 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Mertens has reached the 4th round at Wimbledon for the 4th time in her career. She now owns an 18-8 win-loss record at Wimbledon in women's singles. Overall at Grand Slams, Mertens is now 82-37 in terms of win-loss record. She is chasing her maiden Grand Slam title. Notably, Mertens is a doubles specialist. She is a six-time Slam winner in women's doubles.