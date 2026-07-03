Elena Rybakina downs Caty McNally, reaches Wimbledon 3rd round: Stats
What's the story
Elena Rybakina has reached the third round of 2026 Wimbledon with a commanding victory over Caty McNally. 2nd seed Rybakina won the 2nd-round contest in straight sets on Centre Court. She claimed a 6-1, 6-2 win over McNally to advance further. Notably, Rybakina had earlier taken down Lois Boisson in her Wimbledon 2026 opener. Rybakina won that match in three sets. Here's more.
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Rybakina joins Swiatek in this elite list
As per Opta, Rybakina and Iga Swiatek are the only two players to reach the Round of 32 in each of the last six editions of women's singles at Wimbledon (since 2021).
Numbers
Rybakina gets to a win-loss record of 69-23 at Slams
Rybakina, who won the Wimbledon honor in 2022, has reached the 3rd round or more at this event for the sixth successive season. She is now 23-4 at Wimbledon. Overall at Grand Slams, Rybakina has raced to a win-loss tally of 69-23. She is a two-time Grand Slam winner (also Australian Open 2026). She is also a three-time finalist.
Information
Here are the match stats
Both players doled out an ace each. McNally committed more double faults (4-3). Rybakina went on to convert 4/10 break points. She clocked 20 winners but also made more unforced errors (21) compared to her opponent's 18.