Elena Rybakina downs Caty McNally, reaches Wimbledon 3rd round: Stats

Numbers

Rybakina gets to a win-loss record of 69-23 at Slams

Rybakina, who won the Wimbledon honor in 2022, has reached the 3rd round or more at this event for the sixth successive season. She is now 23-4 at Wimbledon. Overall at Grand Slams, Rybakina has raced to a win-loss tally of 69-23. She is a two-time Grand Slam winner (also Australian Open 2026). She is also a three-time finalist.