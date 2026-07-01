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Home / News / Sports News / Wimbledon 2026: Jannik Sinner survives scare, reaches 3rd round
Wimbledon 2026: Jannik Sinner survives scare, reaches 3rd round
Italian powerhouse Sinner survived a scare on Centre Court against Nuno Borges

Wimbledon 2026: Jannik Sinner survives scare, reaches 3rd round

By Rajdeep Saha
Jul 01, 2026
09:02 pm
What's the story

Men's singles tennis world number one, Jannik Sinner has booked his spot in the round round of Wimbledon 2026. Italian powerhouse Sinner survived a scare on Centre Court against Nuno Borges. Sinner won this hard-fought contest 7-6, 7-6, 6-4 to progress. Earlier in first round, Sinner overcame Miomir Kecmanovic, winning in five sets. Here are further details and stats.

Information

Here are the match stats

Sinner doled out 22 aces comapred to Nuno's 6. However, the former committed four double faults with his opponent commiting one. Sinner clocked 47 winners to Nuno's 30. Notably, Nuno made more unforced errors (34-29). Sinner converted 3/8 break points.

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Five!

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Slams

95-22 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Defending champion Sinner has raced to a 22-4 win-loss record at Wimbledon. He is vying for his 2nd honor at this event. Overall at Grand Slams, Sinner now owns a 95-22 win-loss record. He is chasing his 5th Grand Slam honor. Notably, Sinner is a six-time Grand Slam finalist and is 4-2 in these matches.

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Records

Unique records for Sinner

As per Opta, Sinner (92.9%, 39-3) holds the best win rate of any player with 10+ matches at ATP level in 2026. Meanwhile, he also equaled Alexander Zverev (39) for the most ATP-level match wins so far this season. Sinner (91.1%, 92-9) trails Bjorn Borg (91.9%) for career win rate while holding the World No. 1 ranking, since the ATP rankings were first published.

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