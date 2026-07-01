Wimbledon 2026: Jannik Sinner survives scare, reaches 3rd round

Records

Unique records for Sinner

As per Opta, Sinner (92.9%, 39-3) holds the best win rate of any player with 10+ matches at ATP level in 2026. Meanwhile, he also equaled Alexander Zverev (39) for the most ATP-level match wins so far this season. Sinner (91.1%, 92-9) trails Bjorn Borg (91.9%) for career win rate while holding the World No. 1 ranking, since the ATP rankings were first published.