Jannik Sinner overpowers Jenson Brooksby, reaches Wimbledon 4th round: Stats
What's the story
Men's singles tennis world number one, Jannik Sinner, has booked his spot in the round round of Wimbledon 2026. Italian powerhouse Sinner overcame Jenson Brooksby on Centre Court. Sinner won this 3rd-round contest 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to progress. Earlier in first round, Sinner overcame Miomir Kecmanovic, winning in five sets. He then took down Nuno Borges, winning 7-6, 7-6, 6-4.
Slams
96-22 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Defending champion Sinner has raced to a 23-4 win-loss record at Wimbledon. He is vying for his 2nd honor at this event. Overall at Grand Slams, Sinner now owns a 96-22 win-loss record. He is chasing his 5th Grand Slam honor. Notably, Sinner is a six-time Grand Slam finalist and is 4-2 in these matches.
Records
Sinner makes these records
As per Opta, Sinner is the player with the most Round of 32 matches played in men's singles Grand Slam events in the Open Era without ever losing (20-0). Sinner became the youngest player to reach the second week in 5+ consecutive seasons in men's singles at Wimbledon since Pete Sampras (1992-1996).
Information
Here are the match stats
Sinner doled out 13 aces with his opponent serving three. In terms of double faults, Brooksby committed four with Sinner committing two. Sinner converted 6/13 break points. He clocked 29 winners but made more unforced errors (27) compared to Brooksby's 21.