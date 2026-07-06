Noskova reaches maiden Wimbledon quarterfinal with Keys scalp: Details
What's the story
Linda Noskova has ended Madison Keys's impressive run at Wimbledon, marking her first-ever quarterfinal appearance at the prestigious tournament. The ninth seed put on a dominant display against Keys in their first-ever meeting, winning 6-4, 7-6(2) in an hour and 32 minutes. With this victory, Noskova is now the highest-seeded player remaining in the bottom half of the women's draw after earlier exits by Marie Bouzkova and Ashlyn Krueger.
Pathway
Noskova shows her mettle on grass
Noskova, who was trained by Melanie Molitor (Martina Hingis's mother) from age three to 19, showed her skills on grass. She saved both break points she faced early on and capitalized on her only chance in the 10th game to win the first set. Despite a shaky second set where she gave away a 3-0 lead due to four double faults, Noskova held her ground and won in a tiebreak.
Match stats
A look at match stats
Noskova won a total of 80 points and 21 winners. She served just four aces compared to Keys's nine. The former conceded one break point and won both of hers. Noskova won 70% of her net points. She had a win percentage of 72 on her first serve. Keys recorded more unforced errors (18) than Noskova (30).
Landmarks
Here are the vital landmarks
The 21-year-old Noskova is the youngest Czech to reach the Women's Singles quarter-finals in Wimbledon since Petra Kvitova who went on to claim tournament victory in 2011. The victory also ended Keys's eight-match win streak, which was her longest on tour since a 16-match stretch in early 2025. As per ESPN, Noskova has improved to 17-4 on grass since the start of 2025, the most wins by any woman over that span.
Upcoming match
Noskova to face Elise Mertens
Noskova will next take on Elise Mertens, the 25th seed and another first-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist. Mertens had earlier stunned second-seed Elena Rybakina in the third round and continued her good run by beating Bouzkova 6-4, 6-4. The upcoming clash promises to be an exciting encounter as both players look for their maiden Wimbledon semifinal berth.