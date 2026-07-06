Noskova reaches maiden Wimbledon quarterfinal with Keys scalp: Details 

Landmarks

Here are the vital landmarks

The 21-year-old Noskova is the youngest Czech to reach the Women's Singles quarter-finals in Wimbledon since Petra Kvitova who went on to claim tournament victory in 2011. The victory also ended Keys's eight-match win streak, which was her longest on tour since a 16-match stretch in early 2025. As per ESPN, Noskova has improved to 17-4 on grass since the start of 2025, the most wins by any woman over that span.