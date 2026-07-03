Novak Djokovic beats Arthur Rinderknech, reaches Wimbledon 4th round: Stats
What's the story
Novak Djokovic, the seven-time Wimbledon champion, has advanced to the fourt round of the grass-court major for the 18th time. He defeated Arthur Rinderknech in four sets on Friday. The match ended with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 in favor of seventh seed Djokovic on Centre Court. It was another quality performance from the veteran. Here are further details and stats.
Numbers
Djokovic is 407-57 at Grand Slams
With this result over Rinderknech, Serbian ace Djokovic has raced to a 407-57 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Djokovic is a 24-time Grand Slam winner and is chaing an elusive 25th title since a majestic 2023, when he won 3 Slam honors. Djokovic, who is a 38-time finalist at Grand Slams, is chasing his 8th Wimbledon honor. He is 105-13 at Wimbledon.
Do you know?
Djokovic equals Federer's Wimbledon match wins tally
As mentioned, Djokovic claimed a 105th career men's singles match win at Wimbledon. With this, he has now equaled Roger Federer (105) in terms of most matches won in the Open Era.