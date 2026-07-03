Djokovic has raced to a 407-57 win-loss record at Grand Slams (Image Source: X/@atptour)

Novak Djokovic beats Arthur Rinderknech, reaches Wimbledon 4th round: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:35 pm Jul 03, 202609:35 pm

What's the story

Novak Djokovic, the seven-time Wimbledon champion, has advanced to the fourt round of the grass-court major for the 18th time. He defeated Arthur Rinderknech in four sets on Friday. The match ended with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 in favor of seventh seed Djokovic on Centre Court. It was another quality performance from the veteran. Here are further details and stats.