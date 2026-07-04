Alexander Zverev overcomes Marcos Giron, reaches Wimbledon 4th round: Stats
What's the story
Second seed Alexander Zverev has advanced to the fourth round of Wimbledon after defeating Marcos Giron. The German tennis star won the match in straight sets with a scoreline of 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-4. Despite Giron's spirited challenge, Zverev's strong serving and resilience under pressure helped him secure his place in the Round of 16 at this prestigious grass court tournament.
Match highlights
Zverev takes 2 sets lead
Zverev dominated the first set with his powerful serve, but Giron raised his game in the second. The American didn't face a single break point and pushed the match into a tie-break. However, Zverev stood firm under pressure, saving two break points in that set and winning the tie-break to take a 2-0 lead in sets.
Match progression
A look at 3rd set
In the third set, Zverev broke Giron's serve early on but lost his own at 4-2. However, he quickly regained control and secured the straight-sets victory after two hours and 34 minutes of play. "He [Giron] is somebody who plays fantastic on grass and he shows it every time he steps out on the surface," said Zverev post-match.
Tournament journey
Zverev to face Jiri Lehecka next
With this win, Zverev has matched his best-ever performance at Wimbledon, reaching the Round of 16 for the fourth time. He is now just one win away from his first-ever quarter-final at this Grand Slam event. His next opponent will be 13th seed Jiri Lehecka, who defeated Jaume Munar earlier in the day to secure a spot in the fourth round.
Numbers
Zverev races to 128-40 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Zverev has raced to a 19-9 win-loss record at Wimbledon. Zverev, who won the 2026 Roland Garros title, now owns a win-loss record of 128-40 at Grand Slams. He is a 4-time Slam finalist, ending as runner-up thrice. In terms of the H2H record, Zverev is now 5-0 over Giron on the ATP Tour.
Do you know?
Zverev attains this unique feat
As mentioned, Zverev has claimed a 128th career men's singles match win at Grand Slams. As per Opta, Zverev went past Rafael Nadal (127) for the outright second-most of any player since his Grand Slam debut in 2015; only Novak Djokovic has more.