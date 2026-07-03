Aryna Sabalenka overcomes Jelena Ostapenko, reaches Wimbledon 4th round: Stats

Records

Records attained by Sabalenka

As per Opta, Sabalenka has claimed 36 Grand Slam wins as top-seeded, matching Billie Jean King (36) for the ninth-most in the Open Era. Sabalenka has now reached the Round of 16 in each of the last eight Grand Slam women's singles events. Notably, the only other player has gone on to achieve this record is Iga Swiatek.