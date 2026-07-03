Aryna Sabalenka overcomes Jelena Ostapenko, reaches Wimbledon 4th round: Stats
What's the story
Women's singles tennis world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, has booked her spot in the round round of Wimbledon 2026. Sabalenka overcame Jelena Ostapenko on Centre Court. Sabalenka won this 3rd-round contest 6-4, 6-4 to progress. Earlier in first round, Sabalenka overcame Teodora Kostovic, winning in straight sets (6-2, 6-3). She then took down McCartney Kessler, winning 6-1, 7-6. Here's more.
Records
Records attained by Sabalenka
As per Opta, Sabalenka has claimed 36 Grand Slam wins as top-seeded, matching Billie Jean King (36) for the ninth-most in the Open Era. Sabalenka has now reached the Round of 16 in each of the last eight Grand Slam women's singles events. Notably, the only other player has gone on to achieve this record is Iga Swiatek.
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Here's the H2H record between Sabalenka and Ostapenko
With this 3rd-round victory, Sabalenka has raced to a 4-1 win-loss record over Ostapenko on the WTA Tour. Before this clash, the two met in 2025 at the Stuttgart Open final. Ostapenko won that contest 6-4, 6-1.
Numbers
19-6 win-loss record for Sabalenka at Wimbledon
Sabalenka is vying for her maiden Wimbledon honor. She is a three-time semi-finalist here. She now owns a 19-6 win-loss record from 25 Wimbledon matches. Overall at Grand Slams, Sabalenka has a win-loss record of 113-28. She is a four-time Grand Slam winner and an 8-time finalist, ending as a runner-up four times.
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Here are the match stats
Sabalenka doled out nine aces compared to Ostapenko's four. Ostapenko committed more double faults (3-2). Sabalenka converted 4/11 break points. She clocked 29 winners and made just six unforced errors. Ostapenko made 18 unforced errors.