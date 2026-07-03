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Home / News / Sports News / Aryna Sabalenka overcomes Jelena Ostapenko, reaches Wimbledon 4th round: Stats
Aryna Sabalenka overcomes Jelena Ostapenko, reaches Wimbledon 4th round: Stats
Sabalenka overcame Jelena Ostapenko on Centre Court (Image Source: X/@WTA)

Aryna Sabalenka overcomes Jelena Ostapenko, reaches Wimbledon 4th round: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha
Jul 03, 2026
11:34 pm
What's the story

Women's singles tennis world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, has booked her spot in the round round of Wimbledon 2026. Sabalenka overcame Jelena Ostapenko on Centre Court. Sabalenka won this 3rd-round contest 6-4, 6-4 to progress. Earlier in first round, Sabalenka overcame Teodora Kostovic, winning in straight sets (6-2, 6-3). She then took down McCartney Kessler, winning 6-1, 7-6. Here's more.

Records

Records attained by Sabalenka

As per Opta, Sabalenka has claimed 36 Grand Slam wins as top-seeded, matching Billie Jean King (36) for the ninth-most in the Open Era. Sabalenka has now reached the Round of 16 in each of the last eight Grand Slam women's singles events. Notably, the only other player has gone on to achieve this record is Iga Swiatek.

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Here's the H2H record between Sabalenka and Ostapenko

With this 3rd-round victory, Sabalenka has raced to a 4-1 win-loss record over Ostapenko on the WTA Tour. Before this clash, the two met in 2025 at the Stuttgart Open final. Ostapenko won that contest 6-4, 6-1.

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Numbers

19-6 win-loss record for Sabalenka at Wimbledon

Sabalenka is vying for her maiden Wimbledon honor. She is a three-time semi-finalist here. She now owns a 19-6 win-loss record from 25 Wimbledon matches. Overall at Grand Slams, Sabalenka has a win-loss record of 113-28. She is a four-time Grand Slam winner and an 8-time finalist, ending as a runner-up four times.

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Here are the match stats

Sabalenka doled out nine aces compared to Ostapenko's four. Ostapenko committed more double faults (3-2). Sabalenka converted 4/11 break points. She clocked 29 winners and made just six unforced errors. Ostapenko made 18 unforced errors.

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