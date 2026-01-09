Bukayo Saka signs new long-term contract with Arsenal till 2031

Player profile

Saka's journey with Arsenal and stats

Since Mikel Arteta took charge in 2020, Saka has been a key player for Arsenal, playing more minutes than any other player. He has made a total of 290 appearances for the Gunners, scoring an impressive 77 goals. This season alone, he has already netted seven times in 27 appearances across all competitions. As many as 57 goals and 48 assists of Saka have come in 214 Premier League appearances. In the ongoing campaign, he has clocked 4 goals and three assists.