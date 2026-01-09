Bukayo Saka signs new long-term contract with Arsenal till 2031
What's the story
Arsenal FC have secured a major victory by extending star winger Bukayo Saka's contract. The England international, who was previously tied to the club until June 2027, has now signed a new and improved deal that will keep him at the Emirates Stadium until 2031. The decision comes after interest from several Premier League and European clubs, but Saka's preference was always to stay with Arsenal, as per Sky Sports News.
Player profile
Saka's journey with Arsenal and stats
Since Mikel Arteta took charge in 2020, Saka has been a key player for Arsenal, playing more minutes than any other player. He has made a total of 290 appearances for the Gunners, scoring an impressive 77 goals. This season alone, he has already netted seven times in 27 appearances across all competitions. As many as 57 goals and 48 assists of Saka have come in 214 Premier League appearances. In the ongoing campaign, he has clocked 4 goals and three assists.
Team strategy
Arsenal's recent contract extensions and future plans
Arsenal have been on a contract extension spree, with several players including William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri, and Myles Lewis-Skelly committing their futures to the club. The decision to extend Saka's contract is part of this strategy. It shows Arsenal's commitment to building a strong team for the future around homegrown talents like Saka who have proven their worth on the pitch.