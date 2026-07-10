England's recent win in Bristol is now third on this list (Image Source: X/@cricketcomau)

Listing T20Is victories with most balls remaining (150-plus targets)

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:49 pm Jul 10, 202612:49 pm

What's the story

England have sealed the five-match T20I series against India, with a game to spare. The hosts secured a comfortable nine-wicket victory in the fourth match at the County Ground in Bristol, having chased down the target of 159 runs in just 13.5 overs. Phil Salt and Harry Brook's unbeaten second-wicket partnership of 146 runs meant the hosts did not break a sweat. On this note, we look at teams to chase down 150-plus T20I targets with the most balls remaining against a full-member team.