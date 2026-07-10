Listing T20Is victories with most balls remaining (150-plus targets)
What's the story
England have sealed the five-match T20I series against India, with a game to spare. The hosts secured a comfortable nine-wicket victory in the fourth match at the County Ground in Bristol, having chased down the target of 159 runs in just 13.5 overs. Phil Salt and Harry Brook's unbeaten second-wicket partnership of 146 runs meant the hosts did not break a sweat. On this note, we look at teams to chase down 150-plus T20I targets with the most balls remaining against a full-member team.
#1
60 balls - India vs New Zealand, 2026
Team India tops this list, having comfortably gunned down 154 in the Guwahati T20I against New Zealand earlier this year. Abhishek Sharma's blistering 14-ball half-century meant India won with as many as 60 balls (10 overs) to spare. Abhishek (68* off 20) added 102* runs with skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who also blasted a brilliant 26-ball 57*. Their efforts headlined India's eight-wicket win.
#2
43 balls - New Zealand vs South Africa, 2026
The Kiwis follow India on this list as they overpowered South Africa in a one-sided T20 World Cup semi-final earlier this year. Chasing 170 in the game, New Zealand crossed the line with 43 balls to spare, sealing a nine-wicket win. Finn Allen (33-ball 100*) hammered the fastest century in T20 World Cup history (by balls) to power his team. Tim Seifert also contributed with 58 from 33 balls.
#3
37 balls - England vs Bristol, 2026
England's chase in the aforementioned Bristol game takes the second spot on this list. The hosts lost Jos Buttler early in the chase but Brook joined Salt to steady the ship. The duo then took India apart with respective fifties, helping their side to an easy win. Salt scored an unbeaten 59 off 42 balls while Brook hammered an unbeaten 79 off just 35 deliveries. Their efforts meant the Brits prevailed with 37 balls remaining.
#3
37 balls - West Indies vs South Africa, 2024
England share the third spot on this list with West Indies, who chased down the 164-run target set by South Africa in the 2024 Kingston match. The eight-wicket triumph was largely due to Johnson Charles's explosive performance, who scored 69 runs off just 26 balls. He was well supported by Brandon King's 28-ball 44 and Kyle Mayers's 23-ball 36*.