Women's World Cup: Sobhana Mostary slams half-century versus England

Bangladesh's Sobhana Mostary played a solid knock against England in the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup clash at Baraspara Stadium, Guwahati. Mostary's valiant half-century helped Bangladesh post a total of 178 runs. She shone when Bangladesh were staring at a lower-order collapse at 85/4. However, her effort wasn't enough as the team was bowled out in just under 50 overs. Rabeya Khan slammed a counter-attacking 43* (27).

Match details Bangladesh lose three wickets in first powerplay Bangladesh's innings struggled to gain momentum as England's Lauren Bell and Linsey Smith struck early blows. Bell dismissed Rubya Haider in the fifth over, while Smith sent captain Nigar Sultana back for a duck in the next over. Despite Sharmin Akhter and Mostary briefly stabilizing things at 31/2 after the first powerplay, wickets continued to fall. Akhter too departed soon after scoring 30.

Presence Bangladesh struggle despite Mostary's presence After Shorna Akter was dismissed by Charlie Dean, Bangladesh's scoring rate took a hit. Ritu Moni and Mostary were kept at bay thereafter. Moni eventually succumbed in the 34th over, leaving Bangladesh at a precarious position of 108/5. While Mostary held her fort, Fahima Khatun departed after showing resistance. The former then found support from Rabeya, taking Bangladesh past 150. Mostary was dismissed by Alice Capsey in the 47th over. She slammed a 108-ball 60 (8 fours).