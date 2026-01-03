Wolves seal maiden victory in Premier League 2025-26 season: Stats

Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) finally ended their Premier League winless streak by defeating West Ham United 3-0 at Molineux Stadium. The victory came on the 20th attempt this season and was also Rob Edwards's first as head coach of the club. This is Wolves's first league win since April 26, 2025, when they beat Leicester City. Here are further details and stats.

Match highlights Wolves claim a massive win Jhon Arias, Hwang Hee-chan, and Mateus Mane were the scorers for the home side. The early goal from Arias injected confidence into Wolves. Later, they were awarded a penalty after Mane was fouled by Soungoutou Magassa. Hwang converted the penalty in the 31st minute, making it 2-0 for Wolves. Ten minutes later, Mane scored a powerful low drive from outside the box that beat West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola at his near post.

Information A unique achivement by Wolves Wolves, who were leading West Ham by 2+ goals, did so in a Premier League game for the first time since April (vs Leicester). Before Saturday, they had gone 12 consecutive matches without leading at any point.

Details Wolves get to 6 points; West Ham suffer 12th defeat After 20 matches, Wolves own 6 points. Apart from their first win, they have also managed three draws. Notably, Wolves are now unbeaten in two Premier League matches (W1 D1). Wolves held Manchester United 1-1 in Matchweek 19. On the other hand, West Ham are 18th with 14 points from 20 matches. West Ham suffered their 12th defeat of the campaign.

Match stats A look at the match stats Despite dominating with a 67.5% ball possession, the Hammers struggled with no shots on target from 6 attempts. West Ham's xG was 0.25. Wolves had 8 shots on target from 11 attempts. Wolves' xG was 1.52. Hosts Wolves created three big chances and had 14 touches in the opposition box compared to West Ham's 26.