Wolves halt 12-match losing streak with draw against Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers ended their 12-match losing streak in all competitions by drawing against Manchester United at Old Trafford. A 1-1 draw also saw Wolves end their 11-match losing streak in the Premier League. The result also marked manager Rob Edwards's first point in charge of the club. Man United were booed off by their fans after a sheepish performance at home. Once again, their vulnerability at home was exposed. Here are further details and stats.

Equalizer Wolves equalize after Zirkzee scores opener Despite missing eight senior players due to injuries and international duty, Man United managed to take the lead through Joshua Zirkzee's deflected effort in the 27th minute. As the first half progressed, Wolves started to up the ante. After United's goalkeeper Senne Lammens denied a Hugo Bueno effort, Ladislav Krejci equalized with a header from eight yards out. The goal came as he was given too much space at the far post.

Goalkeeper's intervention Sa's quick thinking saves Wolves After half-time, Lammens denied Krejci again when he parried away a low shot and cleared danger as Yerson Mosquera closed in. Wolves's goalkeeper Jose Sa was instrumental in saving his team from an own goal. Mosquera nearly headed the ball into his own net, but Sa managed to intervene just in time. The match saw some unusual incidents, including a rare case of referee Thomas Bramall penalizing Sa for holding onto the ball longer than eight seconds.

Survival struggle Wolves' survival chances remain slim; Man United remain sixth Despite the draw, Wolves's survival chances in the Premier League remain slim as they are still 15 points away from safety. The result also highlighted Man United's shortcomings and prevented them from finishing 2025 in an unlikely fourth spot. After 19 matches, Man United are 6th with 30 points (W8 D6 L5). Wolves own three points from 19 matches (D3 L16).

Match stats A look at the match stats Ruben Amorim's side had an xG of 0.81 compared to Wolves' 1.02. Hosts Man United had 57% ball possession and mustered six shots on target from 15 attempts. Wolves had 4 shots on target from 11 attempts. Man United had as many as 8 corners to Wolves' 4. Amorim's side created two big chances and hit the woodwork once. Wolves had 22 touches in the opposition box with Man United managing 21.

Do you know? Zirkzee races to 5 Premier League goals Making his 44th Premier League appearance, Dutch forward Zirkzee scored his 5th goal (A1). In 12 appearances this season, he now has 2 goals. In 62 appearances for the club in all competitions, he now has 9 goals.

Words We struggled for the whole game, says Amorim Speaking to Sky Sports, Amorim said: "We struggled for the whole game. We had a lack of creativity but we knew that it would be a different game compared to Newcastle." "We had a different energy during the game also. If you look at the game, we had our chances, but the fluidity wasn't there because there is a lack of connections," he added.