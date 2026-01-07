Premier League: Wolves ready to sell striker Jorgen Strand Larsen
What's the story
Premier League's bottom-placed team, Wolverhampton Wanderers, are open to selling their striker Jorgen Strand Larsen this January. The move comes as Nottingham Forest show interest in the 25-year-old player. Wolves think that parting ways with Strand Larsen could be beneficial for all parties involved, provided a suitable deal is struck, as per BBC Sport.
Player shortage
Forest's striker crisis and potential loan deal
Nottingham Forest are currently without their top scorer from last season, Chris Wood, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since October. He underwent surgery just before Christmas, but his return date remains uncertain. The club is considering Strand Larsen as a possible replacement for Wood.
Transfer talks
West Ham and Newcastle's interest in Larsen
West Ham's interest in Strand Larsen has waned after being asked for £40 million. The club has since signed Valentin Castellanos and Pablo Felipe instead. Meanwhile, Newcastle United's focus has shifted elsewhere after a failed summer bid of £55 million for the striker. They have since signed Nick Woltemade to bolster their squad.
Uncertain times
Wolves's relegation prospects and Larsen's future
Wolves's chances of relegation could influence Strand Larsen's future at the club. They only managed their first Premier League win of the season last Saturday, against West Ham. If they do get relegated, it is unlikely that Strand Larsen would stay at Molineux in the Championship. Selling him in January could also fetch a better price than during summer transfer window.
Manager's stance
Wolves's manager comments on potential player departures
Wolves's manager Rob Edwards has addressed the speculation surrounding Strand Larsen's future at the club. He said, "There will be interest in a number of our players I would have thought, especially with the position we're in and we've got some really good players." However, he also stressed that they are under no pressure to make any decisions if it doesn't feel right for the football club.