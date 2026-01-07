Premier League: Wolves ready to sell striker Jorgen Strand Larsen

Premier League's bottom-placed team, Wolverhampton Wanderers , are open to selling their striker Jorgen Strand Larsen this January. The move comes as Nottingham Forest show interest in the 25-year-old player. Wolves think that parting ways with Strand Larsen could be beneficial for all parties involved, provided a suitable deal is struck, as per BBC Sport.

Player shortage Forest's striker crisis and potential loan deal Nottingham Forest are currently without their top scorer from last season, Chris Wood, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since October. He underwent surgery just before Christmas, but his return date remains uncertain. The club is considering Strand Larsen as a possible replacement for Wood.

Transfer talks West Ham and Newcastle's interest in Larsen West Ham's interest in Strand Larsen has waned after being asked for £40 million. The club has since signed Valentin Castellanos and Pablo Felipe instead. Meanwhile, Newcastle United's focus has shifted elsewhere after a failed summer bid of £55 million for the striker. They have since signed Nick Woltemade to bolster their squad.

Uncertain times Wolves's relegation prospects and Larsen's future Wolves's chances of relegation could influence Strand Larsen's future at the club. They only managed their first Premier League win of the season last Saturday, against West Ham. If they do get relegated, it is unlikely that Strand Larsen would stay at Molineux in the Championship. Selling him in January could also fetch a better price than during summer transfer window.