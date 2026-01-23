Wolves reject Leeds United's bid for striker Jorgen Strand Larsen

Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers have turned down a transfer offer from Leeds United for their striker, Jorgen Strand Larsen. As per Sky Sports News, the proposal was significantly lower than Wolves's £40 million asking price and was made several days ago. Despite the rejection, there are indications that Wolves could consider selling the Norway international if they receive an acceptable offer during this transfer window.

Player's status Strand Larsen's underwhelming performance and potential departure Strand Larsen, who joined Wolves from Celta Vigo in 2024, has had a disappointing time in the Premier League. In 55 Premier League matches, he has scored 15 goals in addition to making 5 assists. In the ongoing season, he has scored only one goal (A1) from 20 Premier League appearances. His poor form has contributed to expectations that he is likely to leave Molineux soon.

Squad changes Wolves's squad reshaping amid relegation fears As the bottom-placed team in the Premier League, Wolves are looking to reshape their squad ahead of a likely relegation. The club has already rejected Newcastle's bids of £50 million and £55 million for Strand Larsen in August. Other clubs like Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace have also shown interest in the player this month.

Additional sales Wolves open to selling other players Along with Strand Larsen, Wolves are also open to selling defender Emmanuel Agbadou. The club is currently in talks with Besiktas over a possible transfer for the Ivory Coast international. Midfielder Joao Gomes has attracted interest from Napoli and Atletico Madrid but could remain at Molineux until the end of the season.

