England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge surpasses 3,500 runs in Women's T20Is: Stats
What's the story
England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge shone versus West Indies in a crucial Group B encounter of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Lord's, London. Wyatt-Hodge scored a fine 65-run knock from 42 balls. During the course of her knock, she went past 3,500 runs in Women's T20Is. Wyatt-Hodge became the 8th batswoman with 3,500-plus runs in WT20Is. Here are further details and stats.
Knock
A solid knock and key partnerships along the way
England lost Amy Jones upfront before being reduced to 38/2 with Sophia Dunkley's dismissal. Wyatt-Hodge was joined by Alice Capsey and the two helped England surpass 100 runs, adding a 66-run stand off 50 balls. Heather Knight joined Wyatt-Hidge next and they added 40 runs before the latter was run out. It was a compact knock from Wyatt-Hodge's blade as she showed her prowess.
Runs
22nd fifty for Wyatt-Hodge in WT20Is
By scoring 65, Wyatt-Hodge owns 3,562 runs at 24.06 from 184 matches (163 innings). She clocked her 22nd fifty (100s: 3). As mentioned, she is the 8th player to breach 3,500 runs after Suzie Bates (4,739), Smriti Mandhana (4,492), Harmanpreet Kaur (4,147), Chamari Athapaththu (3,891), Sophie Devine (3,787), Sarah Taylor (3,650) and Beth Mooney (3,636). She is the 1st Englishwoman with this record.
Information
4th fifty-plus score in Women's T20 World Cup
Wyatt-Hodge smashed her 4th fifty-plus score in Women's T20 World Cup. She slammed her 3rd fifty (100s: 1). From 33 matches, she now owns 681 runs at 28.19, as per ESPNcricinfo. She is the top scorer in the 2026 edition (193 runs at 64.33).