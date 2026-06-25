England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge surpasses 3,500 runs in Women's T20Is: Stats

Knock

A solid knock and key partnerships along the way

England lost Amy Jones upfront before being reduced to 38/2 with Sophia Dunkley's dismissal. Wyatt-Hodge was joined by Alice Capsey and the two helped England surpass 100 runs, adding a 66-run stand off 50 balls. Heather Knight joined Wyatt-Hidge next and they added 40 runs before the latter was run out. It was a compact knock from Wyatt-Hodge's blade as she showed her prowess.