Women's T20 World Cup: Presenting India's highest successful run-chases
What's the story
India defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in a crucial Group A clash of the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The match at Manchester's Old Trafford saw India chase down 137 runs with 19 balls to spare. Shafali Verma was the star of the show, scoring a blistering half-century. As per Cricbuzz, this marked India's second-highest successful run-chase in the Women's T20 WC.
#1
150 vs Pakistan, Cape Town, 2023
Only once have India scaled a 150-run target in the Women's T20 World Cup. It happened in the 2023 edition in Cape Town. The Women in Blue chased down 150 against Pakistan, with Jemimah Rodrigues scoring an unbeaten 53* (38). Shafali and Richa Ghosh also scored 30-plus runs as India won by seven wickets (with six balls remaining).
#2
137 vs Bangladesh, Old Trafford, 2026
As mentioned, India recorded their second-highest successful run-chase at Old Trafford on June 25. Shafali was the star of India's chase, scoring 53 off 34 balls (8 fours and 1 six). Rodrigues also smashed a 15-ball 26. Earlier, Radha Yadav and Shree Charani shared five wickets, helping India restrict Bangladesh to 136/8 (20 overs).
#3
134 vs Pakistan, Providence, 2018
This remains India's only other 130-plus chase in the Women's T20 World Cup. In the 2018 encounter against Pakistan in Providence, the Women in Blue chased down 134 in 19 overs. Mithali Raj scored a 46-ball 56 before the middle order got India home. Pakistan earlier suffered a middle-order collapse despite Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar recording half-centuries.