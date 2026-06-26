Women's T20 World Cup: Presenting India's highest successful run-chases

#1

150 vs Pakistan, Cape Town, 2023

Only once have India scaled a 150-run target in the Women's T20 World Cup. It happened in the 2023 edition in Cape Town. The Women in Blue chased down 150 against Pakistan, with Jemimah Rodrigues scoring an unbeaten 53* (38). Shafali and Richa Ghosh also scored 30-plus runs as India won by seven wickets (with six balls remaining).