India see off spirited Bangladesh in Women's T20 World Cup

Game progression

Bangladesh fight back but India stay on top

Despite Verma's dismissal, India kept their momentum going with Yastika Bhatia also contributing with a quick start. Richa Ghosh was promoted up the order to accelerate the chase but fell LBW after hitting a couple of boundaries. A mix-up nearly cost India another wicket but Harmanpreet Kaur survived. Jemimah Rodrigues hit a six and three fours before getting out. However, her quickfire innings set up the chase for Harmanpreet and Deepti Sharma who finished the job in the 17th over.