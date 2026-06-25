India see off spirited Bangladesh in Women's T20 World Cup
What's the story
India defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in a crucial Group A clash of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The game took place at Old Trafford in Manchester, with India chasing down a target of 137 runs with 19 balls to spare. Shafali Verma was the star of the show, scoring a blistering half-century and leading her team to victory. India, who were sloppy, survived a scare before getting past the line.
Match highlights
Verma's explosive start propels India
India started their chase on a high note, thanks to Verma's aggressive batting. She was dropped by Bangladesh wicketkeeper Nigar Sultana in the first over and made them pay dearly for it. Verma went after every bowler with her powerful strokes, helping India reach 63/1 in the Powerplay - their highest-ever score in a T20 World Cup match. Verma reached her half-century off just 29 balls but was stumped soon after.
Game progression
Bangladesh fight back but India stay on top
Despite Verma's dismissal, India kept their momentum going with Yastika Bhatia also contributing with a quick start. Richa Ghosh was promoted up the order to accelerate the chase but fell LBW after hitting a couple of boundaries. A mix-up nearly cost India another wicket but Harmanpreet Kaur survived. Jemimah Rodrigues hit a six and three fours before getting out. However, her quickfire innings set up the chase for Harmanpreet and Deepti Sharma who finished the job in the 17th over.
Match details
Bangladesh post a modest total
Earlier, Bangladesh scored 136 runs in their 20 overs. Juraiya Ferdous top-scored with 33 runs while skipper Nigar Sultana contributed with a steady 32. For India, Radha Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with impressive figures of 3/28 in her four overs. Shree Charani also chipped in with two wickets, helping India restrict Bangladesh to a modest total.
Drops
India drop 4 catches; including three off Charani's bowling
India dropped 4 catches in Bangladesh's score of 136/8. Ferdous was dropped by Bhatia off Charani's bowling in the 3rd over. Yadav dropped the same batter off Renuka Singh's bowling in the 4th over. Nandini Sharma then put down Sobhana Mostary of Charan's bowling in the 5th over. Ferdous was once again dropped in the same over bowled by Charani as Nandni failed to grab the ball while diving.
Radha
Radha Yadav claims three-fer versus Bangladesh
Playing her 90th match in the 20-over format for India, Yadav raced to a tally of 106 wickets at an average of 18.82. Her economy rate is 6.61, as per ESPNcricinfo. In 14 Women's T20 World Cup games for India, Yadav has amassed a total of 21 scalps at 15.71. She owns an impressive ER of 6.47. She became the 3rd Indian bowler with 20-plus wickets in the global tournament.
Charani
Shree Charani attains this T20 World Cup record for India
Charani bowled 4 overs versus Bangladesh and clocked 2/21. From 4 matches, Charani raced to 12 wickets at 7.08 in the ongoing tournament. Her economy rate is 5.31. She is only behind Amelia Kerr (15), A Shrubsole (13) and Megan Schutt (13) in terms of most wickets in an edition of the Women's T20 World Cup. Charani surpassed Poonam Yadav's previous record of 10 wickets from the 2020 edition.
Do you know?
40 wickets for Charani in Women's T20Is
In 24 matches for India, Charani has amassed 40 scalps at 16.25. Her ER is 7.23. She is now the 12th Indian bowler to take 40-plus wickets in Women's T20Is.
Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana completes 4,500 runs in Women's T20Is
India's Smriti Mandhana entered record books in Women's T20Is. She became the 2nd batter in WT20I history to score 4,500 runs. Mandhana, who scored 8, attained the milestone with her 8th run versus Bangladesh. Playing her 170th match (164 innings), Mandhana owns 4,500 runs at 30.20. She owns a century and 35 fifties. Mandhana joined New Zealand's Suzie Bates in terms of this record. Bates has amassed 4,739 runs from 185 matches (178 innings) at 28.89 with the help of a century and 28 fifties.
Verma
Shafali Verma slams 2nd-fastest half-century for India in T20 WC
As per Cricbuzz, Verma recorded the 2nd-fastest half-century for India Women in T20 World Cup. She slammed a 29-ball fifty versus Bangladesh before ending up scoring 53 off 34 balls. Verma is only behind Harmanpreet, who took 27 balls against Sri Lanka Women in the 2024 edition. Meanwhile, Mandhana is third on this list, taking 31 balls versus Australia in 2018.
Runs
Verma slams her 2nd fifty in Women's T20 WC
Verma slammed 8 fours and a six versus Bangladesh (SR: 155.88). She raced to 2,867 runs from 110 matches at 27.83. She registered her 18th half-century. As per ESPNcricinfo, Verma surpassed 500 runs in the Women's T20 World Cup. From 18 games, she has amassed 507 runs at 28.16. She registered her 2nd fifty.
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Verma breaks her own record
Verma scored 43*(24) in the powerplay overs. It's now the highest score by an Indian Women batter at the end of six overs in a T20 World Cup innings, bettering her own record of 39 (17) against Australia at the WACA, Perth in 2020.
Record
2nd-highest chase for India in Women's T20 World Cup
As per Cricbuzz, India recorded their 2nd-highest chase in the Women's T20 World Cup. India's highest successful run-chases in Women's T20 WC: 150 vs PAK-W, Cape Town, 2023 137 vs BAN-W, Old Trafford, 2026 134 vs PAK-W, Providence, 2018 119 vs WI-W, Cape Town, 2023