Shree Charani attains this T20 World Cup record for India
What's the story
Young left-arm spinner Shree Charani has created history by breaking the record for the most wickets taken by an Indian bowler in a single edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The Andhra Pradesh cricketer achieved this feat during India's fourth Group A match against Bangladesh at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday. She took two wickets and now has 12 wickets in the ongoing tournament, surpassing Poonam Yadav's previous record of 10 wickets from the 2020 edition.
Performance details
A look at her journey in the tournament
Charani's journey to this historic achievement has been phenomenal. She took 3/21 against Pakistan in India's opening match on June 14 and then dismissed four Netherlands batters in Leeds on June 17. In India's third match against South Africa, she accounted for the dismissal of three batters and added two more wickets to her credit on Thursday. She bowled 4 overs versus Bangladesh and clocked 2/21.
Information
12 wickets for Charani in the ongoing tourney
From 4 matches, Charani has raced to 12 wickets at 7.08. Her economy rate is 5.31. She is only behind Amelia Kerr (15), A Shrubsole (13) and Megan Schutt (13) in terms of most wickets in an edition of the Women's T20 World Cup.
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40 wickets for Charani in Women's T20Is
In 24 matches for India, Charani has amassed 40 scalps at 16.25. Her ER is 7.23. She is now the 12th Indian bowler to take 40-plus wickets in Women's T20Is.