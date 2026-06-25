Charani took 2 wickets against Bangladesh (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Shree Charani attains this T20 World Cup record for India

By Rajdeep Saha 09:46 pm Jun 25, 202609:46 pm

What's the story

Young left-arm spinner Shree Charani has created history by breaking the record for the most wickets taken by an Indian bowler in a single edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The Andhra Pradesh cricketer achieved this feat during India's fourth Group A match against Bangladesh at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday. She took two wickets and now has 12 wickets in the ongoing tournament, surpassing Poonam Yadav's previous record of 10 wickets from the 2020 edition.