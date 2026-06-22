India lost to South Africa in Manchester (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Women's T20 WC 2026: How India can qualify for semi-finals

By Parth Dhall 11:31 am Jun 22, 202611:31 am

What's the story

India's hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup took a hit with a six-wicket defeat to South Africa. The match at Manchester's Old Trafford saw SA chase down 159 on the back of Marizanne Kapp's outstanding 81* off 45 balls. India, who lost the first of their three games so far, are well in contention to reach the next round.