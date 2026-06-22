Women's T20 WC 2026: How India can qualify for semi-finals
What's the story
India's hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup took a hit with a six-wicket defeat to South Africa. The match at Manchester's Old Trafford saw SA chase down 159 on the back of Marizanne Kapp's outstanding 81* off 45 balls. India, who lost the first of their three games so far, are well in contention to reach the next round.
Match
SA tame India in Manchester
In their Group A clash, India posted 158/7 in their allotted 20 overs in Manchester. However, the score wasn't enough as the African side claimed a six-wicket win. Kapp's 81* helped SA Women win the match with five balls to spare. She was adjudged the Player of the Match for her all-round heroics. Dropped catches cost India the match.
Group position
India's current position in Group A
Despite the defeat, India are still in second place in Group A with four points from three games. South Africa (-0.546) are behind India (+2.511) on Net Run Rate. However, India will face six-time champions Australia (+4.391) after facing Bangladesh (0.641). South Africa have two relatively easier games left, against the Netherlands and Bangladesh, which could improve their NRR. Pakistan and the Netherlands have already been eliminated.
Pathways
Scenarios for India to qualify
To qualify, India must win both their remaining games to start with. Their other task is to maintain an NRR higher than either Australia or South Africa. India would also want South Africa to lose one of their remaining two games. If both India and South Africa lose their remaining games, Bangladesh would prevail. Their last match is against SA.
Information
Remaining Group A fixtures
The remaining fixtures for Group A include Australia vs Pakistan on June 23, India vs Bangladesh and South Africa vs Netherlands on June 25, Pakistan vs Netherlands on June 27, as well as South Africa vs Bangladesh and Australia vs India on June 28.