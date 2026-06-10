Women's T20 World Cup: How have India fared against Pakistan?
What's the story
The highly anticipated ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will see India kick off their campaign with a thrilling clash against Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston. The match promises to be a major highlight of the tournament, given the long-standing rivalry between the two cricketing giants. However, this rivalry has been heavily one-sided in favor of India. Here are the key numbers.
Dominance
India's dominance over Pakistan in WT20Is
In WT20Is, India have been the dominant force with a stellar record against Pakistan. Of the 16 head-to-head clashes, India have won 13. And Pakistan have managed only three wins, as per ESPNcricinfo. The two teams have also faced each other in eight T20 World Cup matches, with India winning six. Pakistan have emerged victorious only twice.
Information
Breaking down the head-to-head record
At the Women's T20 World Cup, India beat Pakistan in 2009, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2023, and 2024. And Pakistan won in the 2012 and 2016 editions. Since the two matches were in Galle and Delhi, respectively, Pakistan are yet to beat India outside Asia.
Performers
How the Indian players have fared
As per ESPNcricinfo, Mithali Raj remains the only Indian to have scored 100-plus runs against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, current captain Harmanpreet Kaur has just 80 runs from five innings against them. And Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a match-winning half-century in the 2023 encounter. Smriti Mandhana averages just 14 from four WT20 WC matches against Pakistan.