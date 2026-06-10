India have dominated Pakistan in the WT20 World Cup

Women's T20 World Cup: How have India fared against Pakistan?

By Parth Dhall 06:23 pm Jun 10, 202606:23 pm

What's the story

The highly anticipated ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will see India kick off their campaign with a thrilling clash against Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston. The match promises to be a major highlight of the tournament, given the long-standing rivalry between the two cricketing giants. However, this rivalry has been heavily one-sided in favor of India. Here are the key numbers.