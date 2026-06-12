ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opening ceremony: Key Details
What's the story
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will kick off with a grand opening ceremony at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 12. The event promises to be a colorful blend of sports, music, and culture before the first match. A major highlight will be a live performance by the full West End cast of Wicked, led by theater actors Emma Kingston and Zizi Strallen.
Special collaboration
Wicked's 20th anniversary performance
The performance by the entire cast of Wicked is particularly special as it marks the musical's 20th anniversary. This collaboration highlights the scale of the opening ceremony, which is not just a cricket event but also a celebration of cultural entertainment. The organizers have reported an overwhelming response from fans, with over 150,000 tickets already sold for various matches in this tournament.
Competition details
Tournament format and participating teams
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be a highly competitive tournament with 12 teams in total. Among them are debutants Netherlands and the return of Ireland, adding more depth to the global lineup. The matches will be played at multiple venues from June 12 to July 5 as teams vie for the coveted title.
Viewing details
Broadcast details of the event
The opening ceremony of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham, before England's match against Sri Lanka. The event is set to begin at 11:00pm IST (8:30pm BST). Fans in India can catch all the action live on JioHotstar with Star Sports Network holding television broadcast rights. For international audiences, ICC will offer digital coverage through its official platforms, including ICC.tv.