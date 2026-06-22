Women's T20 WC: South Africa break this record of Australia

Match details

Kapp's all-round brilliance helps SA beat India

Kapp reached her half-century in just 34 balls and accelerated brilliantly toward the end. She hit a six off the very next ball after Shafali Verma dismissed Brits in the 17th over, and survived another chance on her score of 65. She then smashed two sixes off Deepti Sharma in a crucial 16-run 19th over before Chloe Tryon hit the winning boundary. Earlier, Kapp also shone with the ball, taking two wickets for 27 runs including that of Smriti Mandhana.