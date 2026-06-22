Women's T20 WC: South Africa break this record of Australia
What's the story
South Africa defeated India by six wickets in their 2026 Women's T20 World Cup Group A clash at Manchester's Old Trafford on Sunday. The Proteas chased down a target of 159 runs with five balls to spare, thanks to Marizanne Kapp's explosive innings of 81* runs off just 45 balls. This victory not only marked South Africa's highest successful chase in Women's T20 World Cup history but also set a new record for the most successful chases of 150-plus targets in Women's T20 internationals.
Historic achievement
Third-highest successful run chase in Women's T20 WC history
The chase of 159 runs is now among the highest successful chases in Women's T20 World Cup history. As per ESPNcricinfo, it is only behind England's chase of 164 against Australia in the 2009 semifinal and West Indies's pursuit of 163 against New Zealand earlier in this edition. The win also greatly improved South Africa's chances of making it to the semifinals after their previous defeat to unbeaten Australia.
Information
South Africa go past Australia
With the triumph, South Africa recorded their 10th successful chase of a 150-plus target in Women's T20Is, overtaking Australia (nine) for the most by any side in the format. Notably, four of SA's 10 victories have come in 2026 alone.
Game-changing alliance
Kapp, Brits turn the game around for South Africa
South Africa's chase was in trouble at 45/2 after nine overs with a required run rate of over 10 runs per over. However, Kapp and opener Tazmin Brits turned the game around with a match-winning partnership of 97 runs off 63 balls. Both batswomen were lucky as Brits overturned an lbw decision on 28 while Kapp survived a drop on her score of 25.
Match details
Kapp's all-round brilliance helps SA beat India
Kapp reached her half-century in just 34 balls and accelerated brilliantly toward the end. She hit a six off the very next ball after Shafali Verma dismissed Brits in the 17th over, and survived another chance on her score of 65. She then smashed two sixes off Deepti Sharma in a crucial 16-run 19th over before Chloe Tryon hit the winning boundary. Earlier, Kapp also shone with the ball, taking two wickets for 27 runs including that of Smriti Mandhana.