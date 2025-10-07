Best bowling figures for SA vs NZ in Women's WC

In a stunning display of bowling prowess, South African spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba single-handedly dismantled the New Zealand batting order in the recent ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. The game, held at Indore, witnessed Mlaba's exceptional figures of 4/40 from 10 overs. Her performance was instrumental as South Africa bounced back from their earlier defeat and secured a comprehensive six-wicket victory. On this note, we look at the SA bowlers with the best figures versus NZ in WC history.

#1 Nonkululeko Mlaba - 4/40 in 2025 The aforementioned game saw Mlaba become the first SA bowler to claim more than three wickets against NZ in a Women's WC fixture. The match took a turn in the 39th over when Mlaba dismissed Brooke Halliday for 45. This was followed by three more wickets in quick succession, leading to New Zealand being bowled out for a total of 231 runs. The left-arm spinner claimed 4/40 from 10 overs as SA later won by six wickets.

#2 Shabnim Ismail - 3/27 in 2022 Former SA pacer Shabnim Ismail was on a roll in the 2022 WC affair against NZ in Hamilton. She was sensational with the new ball as opener Suzie Bates (4) perished cheaply. Katey Martin and Lea Tahuhu were her other victims as NZ were all out for 228. The Proteas later won by two wickets. Ismail finished her spell with 3/37 from nine overs (1 maiden).