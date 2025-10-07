Dissecting Suzie Bates's sensational numbers after her 350th international appearance 

Suzie Bates , a veteran of New Zealand cricket, recently made history by becoming the first female cricketer to play 350 international matches. The milestone was achieved during the Women's World Cup match against South Africa. Since her debut in 2006 against India, Bates has been a key player for her team and has amassed impressive statistics over her career. Here we decode her stunning international numbers.

Career achievements Third-most runs in ODIs Bates could not celebrate her 350th outing with a memorable performance as she was dismissed for a duck. NZ went on to lose the game. This was her 2nd successive duck in the ongoing World Cup. Despite her recent failures, Bates owns 5,896 runs from 173 WODIs at an average of 39.30, as per ESPNcricinfo. Only India's Mithali Raj (7,805) and England's Charlotte Edwards (5,992) own more runs in the format.

Tons Joint-second-most tons in the format Devine owns 13 tons in her WODI career with her best score being 168. Only Australia's Meg Lanning (15) has more hundreds in the format. The batter shares the second spot on this list with India's Smriti Mandhana. With her medium-pace bowling, Bates has scalped 81 wickets at 33.28. This includes a solitary fifer. WI's Stafanie Taylor (5,873 runs & 155 wickets) is the only other all-rounder with the WODI double of 5,000 runs and 80 wickets.

WT20I stats ' Most runs in Women's T20Is With 4,716 runs from 177 matches at 29.11, Bates is the highest run-getter in Women's T20Is. No other batter has touched the 4,000-run mark in the format. Bates' tally of 29 50-plus scores (50s: 28, 100: 1) is the joint-second-highest for any batter in the format. She shares the position with Australia's Beth Mooney as the duo is only behind Mandhana (32).

Information 60 wickets in WT20Is With the ball, Bates has claimed 60 WT20I wickets at an average of 23.41. This includes one four-fer and an economy of 6.57. Notably, she is the third-most capped player in Women's T20I history, only behind India's Harmanpreet Kaur (182) and England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge (178).

World Cups Numbers in World Cups Bates has been sensational in World Cups across formats. With 1,179 runs from 29 games at a stellar average of 51.26, she is the fifth-highest run-getter in the WODI tournament history. Her tally of four WODI WC tons is the joint-most for any player (50s: 5). Bates has also smoked 1,216 runs across 42 appearances in the Women's T20 World Cup at 31.17 (Highest 94*). Her tally includes eight fifties as no other batter has more runs in this regard.