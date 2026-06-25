WT20 WC: Deepti Sharma on verge of this massive feat
What's the story
Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma is on the verge of creating history in women's cricket. The 28-year-old off-spinner will be playing against Bangladesh in India's fourth Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on June 25 in Manchester. She is currently tied with former Indian pace legend Jhulan Goswami as the leading wicket-taker in women's international cricket, having taken 355 wickets each. One more wicket against Bangladesh will see Deepti surpass Jhulan and become the all-time leading wicket-taker.
Tournament highlights
Impressive run in the ongoing tournament
Deepti has had an impressive run in the ongoing tournament. She started with a stellar five-wicket haul against Pakistan, which set the tone for India's early dominance. She then posted figures of 1/26 against Netherlands, a performance that helped her equal Jhulan's long-standing record. However, she went wicketless in India's last match against South Africa, where they lost by six wickets.
Career stats
Deepti is already India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is
Despite the setback against South Africa, Deepti remains India's go-to bowler for the crucial encounter. Her overall numbers across formats speak volumes of her prowess. She is already India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is and also the highest wicket-taker in the world in this format with 167 wickets from 147 games at 19.73 (5W: 2). In ODIs, she has 166 wickets from 124 matches, second only to Jhulan Goswami's tally of 255 for India. The former has four five-wicket hauls in the format.
Test stats
Her overall numbers across formats speak volumes of her prowess
In Tests, Deepti has taken 22 wickets in just six matches at 19.50 (5W: 1). She has already surpassed England's Katherine Sciver-Brunt (335), Australia's Ellyse Perry (332), Sophie Ecclestone (327), and South Africa's Shabnim Ismail (318) on the all-time list. This highlights the elite company she has left behind as she inches closer to becoming the all-time leading wicket-taker in women's international cricket.