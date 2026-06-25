WT20 WC: Deepti Sharma on verge of this massive feat

Career stats

Deepti is already India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Despite the setback against South Africa, Deepti remains India's go-to bowler for the crucial encounter. Her overall numbers across formats speak volumes of her prowess. She is already India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is and also the highest wicket-taker in the world in this format with 167 wickets from 147 games at 19.73 (5W: 2). In ODIs, she has 166 wickets from 124 matches, second only to Jhulan Goswami's tally of 255 for India. The former has four five-wicket hauls in the format.