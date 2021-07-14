ICC World Test Championship 2021-23: Here are the major details

Teams in WTC2 will be getting 12 points for a win

The ICC has made several crucial changes for the World Test Championship cycle between 2021-23. Each match of the WTC 2021-23 cycle will carry the same number of points, unlike the previous edition where each series had 120 points. Notably, the teams in WTC2 will be getting 12 points for a win, four for a draw, and six for a tie. Here's more.

Points available per series

In a two-match series, the total points available will be 24. A three-match series will have 36 points, four will have 48, whereas, a five-Test series will have 60. In the first WTC cycle, the same number of points were allocated to each series, divided across the number of matches played.

Changes being made to simplify the previous points system

The ICC said that the previous system used for WTC1 made it easier to win full points in shorter series than in longer ones. The changes are being made to address that issue. "We received feedback that the previous points system needed to be simplified," ICC Acting Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said.

ICC maintains its principle of focusing on a team's standing

The ICC has maintained the principle of ensuring that all matches count towards a team's standing. "The Cricket Committee took this into consideration when proposing a new, standardized points system for each match. It maintained the principle of ensuring that all matches in a WTC series count towards a team's standing while accommodating series varying in length between two Tests and five Tests."

COVID-19 had forced a change in terms of points system

Last year the coronavirus pandemic had forced a change in terms of ranking teams on the points table using the percentage of available points won by each team. This was also because all series could not be completed. These percentage points helped ICC determine the finalists and the championship was able to be completed within the scheduled time frame, besides comparing the relative performance.

What are the key factors in place?

Nine nations will be competing for the Test mace, with all of them playing six series each (three home and three away). The WTC will kick off with the Test series between England and India next month. Notably, the cut-off date for the matches will be March 31, 2023.

Other crucial details associated with the WTC 2021-23

The day-night Test matches can be included in a series by participating teams but four-day Test matches won't be a part of the championship. Also, teams will lose one championship point for every over they are found short.

A look at the fixtures

Some cracking fixtures to look out for in the next edition of the ICC World Test Championship 🔥



India's home and away Test assignments

India will have their home series against the likes of New Zealand, Australia, and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, they will have away assignments against England, South Africa, and Bangladesh.