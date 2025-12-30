WPL 2026: Ashleigh Gardner to continue as Gujarat Giants captain

Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner will continue as the captain of the Gujarat Giants for the upcoming season of Women's Premier League (WPL) . The franchise announced the decision on Monday, confirming that Gardner will lead them into battle in the 2026 edition. The tournament is set to kick off on January 9 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, with Gujarat Giants playing their first match on January 10.

Performance history Gardner's impressive track record with Gujarat Giants In her three-year stint with Gujarat Giants, Gardner has played 25 WPL matches. She has scored a total of 567 runs and taken 25 wickets in these games. The veteran has tallied five fifties in the league as her batting strike rate reads 141.75. The franchise retained her for ₹3.5 crore ahead of the WPL 2026 auction, making her one of the three highest-paid players for this season.

Captaincy details Gardner's leadership and future prospects Gardner had previously captained the Gujarat Giants in the 2025 edition of WPL, taking over from Beth Mooney. Under her captaincy, the team finished in the top three and qualified for the knockouts. However, they couldn't make it to the final after being defeated by Mumbai Indians in an Eliminator match by 11 runs.